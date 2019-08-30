Jimmy Maler and his partner/sweetheart Noeleen Sese love to go browsing community yard sales and flea markets.
The owners of Vintageous Life in Ahwatukee, Maler and Sese figure others like to do the same, so they are hosting a community flea market Saturday, Aug. 31.
They’re offering free selling space to Ahwatukee residents, local artisans and nonprofits like the Desert Vista Thunder Marching Band and Hospice of the Valley, both of which are important to the couple.
Dubbed by the couple as “Do the Hustle,” the community garage sale/flea market is 6-10 a.m. in the Vintageous Life parking lot at 4611 E. Chandler Blvd., adjacent to Starbucks and Kohls.
In addition to the sellers, local restaurants and food trucks will help feed hungry vendors and shoppers.
Offering the community free selling space is one way the couple is giving back to a community they called overwhelmingly welcoming since they opened last November on Black Friday.
“We’re crazy with the treasure-hunt bug and always enjoy meeting people, hearing their stories and finding a new place for treasured items that are unique, one of a kind and meaningful. We thought this would be a fun way to promote Vintageous, the school music program, local artisans and the community as a whole,” said Maler, adding:
“We’re really appreciative of all of the support and enthusiasm we’ve received, and recognize how much time, effort and commitment it takes to raise a family, start a business and make a difference in the community. Supporting each other helps everyone win.”
For Sese, the connections to both the Desert Vista Marching Thunder band and Hospice of the Valley are personal.
Their daughter, Isa Rivers, is a senior at Desert Vista High School and president of the Marching Band Student Council. Younger daughter Alayna Rivers is an Altadena eighth grader and already looking forward to joining the Thunder band next year.
“After opening our store, Jimmy and I were already brainstorming fun ideas we could engage in while supporting the Ahwatukee community,” said Sese, a 21-year Ahwatukee resident, explaining:
“In her new role as marching band president, Isa came to me inquiring about fundraising ideas. Although an annual band rummage sale is easy and common, Jimmy and I thought we could help boost exposure of the band’s fundraising and host a community sale to support not only the band but local Ahwatukee artisans, food trucks and our Ahwatukee neighbors.”
For Desert Vista Director of Bands Josh Thye, this opportunity to fundraise is fortuitous.
This year, the DV Band & Guard Program has the opportunity to perform in the Bands of America Western Regional Championships in St. George, Utah, as well as the Winter Guard International Championships in Dayton, Ohio.
Additionally, the school’s wind ensemble and advanced percussion have been invited to perform at Carnegie Hall on May 30.
“These are all exciting travel and performance opportunities for this program, but they all require extra fundraising,” said Thye. “This community sale gives us the opportunity to have a garage sale set-up with items donated from the 150-plus marching band families.
“The proceeds will go to help fund these amazing opportunities for these student performers.”
Thye said donations of quality furniture, electronics and gently-used and new clothing from the community would help, and can be dropped off at Vintageous Life 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30.
“And come out and shop! The support of this wonderful community has meant so much to this Band Program for many years. We are very grateful, and we are honored to represent them on the marching field and concert hall stage,” said Thye.
Sese’s mother was at Hospice of the Valley in 2004 after a cancer battle.
“Because of the amazing care she received, I vowed to give back in any way I could to help other families the way they helped mine,” said Sese.
She did so, even as a Girl Scout troop leader when her daughter Isa was in elementary school. Their Gift of Caring program supported Hospice of the Valley for the next nine years.
“At the end of the Girl Scout cookie season, they would hand deliver boxes of cookies to patients and their families. Their very first patient was a 93-year-old former Boy Scout who was ecstatic that the girls, in full Girl Scout uniforms, delivered cookies to him in his final weeks,” Sese recalled.
“Soon after I applied and was trained as an official volunteer. In February, 2017 I was given the opportunity to work full-time as Hospice of the Valley’s community fundraising and volunteer coordinator.”
To make it easier for sellers, anything leftover that they don’t want to take home will go to Hospice of the Valley’s White Dove Thrift Shops in Mesa, Phoenix, Glendale and Scottsdale.
The 4,500-square -foot Vintageous Life Furniture & Design sells vintage and upcycled furniture and home décor. It donates a portion of sales to support the Hospice of the Valley’s Pet Connection Program, inspired by their own rescue dog, Frankie.
“Everything you see in here has been handpicked by us,” said Maler. “We want everyone’s experience to be memorable, and we treat others as we want to be treated.”
They also offer interior design and custom finishing.
Saturday’s flea market/community garage sale isn’t the first, but it does look to be the largest so far.
“We would like to make ‘Do the Hustle’ a memorable event for our community, and roll it out twice a year, spring and fall,” said Maler, who is the storekeeper and customer greeter.
Information: VintageousLife.com or 480-867-1938.
