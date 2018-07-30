Realtors and other employees at West USA Realty aren’t just about dealing in buildings and land.
Their office at 4505 E. Chandler Blvd. in Ahwatukee also has become a central point in the company’s outreach programs for the needy.
For four years and running, West USA Realty’s office there has been a dropoff center for various charity drive donations and a beehive of activity for employees who volunteer for them.
“We also support individual agents’ charities,” said Realtor Donna Leeds. “We also have a charity arm of West USA Realty – West USA Cares, which is company-wide, and we hold an annual gala that raises money to help Realtors in need and a charity of choice. Our next gala is Sept. 20 at the Duce in Phoenix and the theme is casino night.”
The latest efforts have included a bottled water drive for the Phoenix Rescue Mission, a school supplies drive and a drive for baby items for the Ahwatukee Kiwanis Club’s September shower for pregnant teens and young moms who are trying to finish high school, including those in foster care.
The Chandler Boulevard West USA Realty office has designated Treasures 4 Teachers as the beneficiary for its school supply drive.
“Each office of West USA Realty is running this campaign in their community and each office has designated who they want the school supplies to go to,” Leeds explained, referring to a charity started by Ahwatukee former teacher Barbara Blaylock to help teachers get supplies for their classrooms – items they often pay for out of their own pocket.
As for the Phoenix Rescue Mission, she explained, “Sandi Alatoree, our front office assistant, heard of the need with the Phoenix Rescue mission and rallied Realtors, vendors and the community to help. To date we collected 87 cases.”
Led by Andi Pettyjohn, the Kiwanis project tries to give parenting teen females a “baby shower experience.”
New and gently used items that are sought include baby clothing in sizes newborn to 5T, socks, booties, sippy cups, strollers, diapers, blankets, gift cards, toys, shoes and just about anything else a little tot and his or her mom could use. Money also is welcome, and donations can be made through the Kiwanis Club website.
“This is our second year to help the Kiwanis baby shower and our first year to help Treasures for Teachers,” Leeds said, adding that West USA Realty also has been a big supporter of the club’s Ahwatukee Easter Parade.
Leeds helped to start the local charity efforts by USA West Realty when she joined that office four years ago.
Working with former office manager Carrie Lynn Mason and West Realty USA President Clint Fouts, she eventually was asked to join the board of West USA Cares.
“Our first charity in Ahwatukee was Festival of Lights, where we collected toys for the Angel Tree founded by a Realtor, Linda Booker. And West USA Realtors sponsored bouncy houses and volunteered the day of the event,” Leeds said.
Since then, Realtors and other office workers have helped a variety of charitable endeavors.
They started helping the animal shelter run by the Lost Our Home Foundation.
“Their need one year was bleach, and over 2,000 agents from around the Valley donated,” Leeds said. “We had so much bleach it had to be delivered on a large pallet.”
Last December, they helped Realtor Terry Parish get new clothes for foster children. Each Realtor chose a child and fulfilled the child’s wish list.
Another Realtor and Kiwanis member, Debbie Sullivan, created a program where birthday boxes are dropped off once a month a local foster teen home. And Realtor Tom Wolf is a board member and active volunteer for the Guadalupe Boys and Girls Club.
The volume of items the agents raise grows steadily.
“The Angel Tree has been a huge success each year,” Leeds said. “And, we will probably do the foster care new clothes again. I think the bleach drive was the largest, though the baby shower donations were overwhelming.
Water and gifts for the baby showed can be dropped off at the West USA Realty office 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Virtually all West Realty USA’s 215 Realtors “always pitch in and get involved” even though they’re also busy keeping the company among the state’s top five brokerages, Leeds said, adding:
“I think it’s important that we have agents involved in their community.”
(1) comment
thanks for this awesome post. for watch latest movies just click
123 movies
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.