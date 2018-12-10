Local dinner theater fans were sad to learn that the nearly 35-year-old Rockin’ R Ranch in Mesa would be serving its last meal and performing its final songs over the weekend.
But the reason the 1800s-themed, Old West theater on Baseline Road between Higley and Power roads closed up shop Saturday, Dec. 1, has more to do with the future than Arizona’s past.
“We love what we do, but our real business is changing,” said Joe Robson, the founder of the dinner theater and patriarch of a family of singing entertainers.
The “real business” Robson is talking about is cryptocurrency, a form of digital currency that’s so new many people don’t understand it.
That’s right, the family that made a living off of a business from the 19th century is leaving it for one firmly planted in the 21st.
“It’s a whole new world,” Robson, 71, said. “I’ve always wanted to make a difference in the world.”
Some could say Robson, a descendant of one of Mesa’s first families, has already done that with his dinner theater creation, which since the mid-1980s was unlike any other place in Mesa.
By his estimation, Robson has performed for 3-4 million people over the years. But he said the time has come for the family to move on.
To help clear out space for a new condominium project that’s going into the site, Blue Lead Estate Auctions hosted a live auction at the ranch on Dec. 2 to unload nearly all of the memorabilia the theater has collected over the years.
The items up for auction included all sorts of Wild West antiques, wall mounts, commercial equipment, a wishing well, a vintage sewing machine and a cantina bar.
Jim and his wife, Mary, moved out of their two-story home on the ranch and are renting a house in Queen Creek while waiting for another house to be ready. Robson said just about the only thing he’s keeping for the new home are a couple of wall mounts that have special significance to him.
However, it’s still bittersweet for the Robsons. Their six children have performed with the family group for most of their lives. Jim said that’s his favorite memory of owning the theater.
“One of my daughters has Down syndrome and she performs each night,” Robson said. “The crowd loves it.”
Additionally, Natalie, Rusty, Rob, Randy and Chelsea all hit the stage at 2 or 3 years old. Chelsea is now a professional country singer and was the featured performer at the theater in its final years.
But that all came to an end Saturday night when about 200 people were expected for the final two-hour show. No more panning for gold. No more covered wagon rides. No more Old West jail. No more walks on a wooden bridge over a picturesque creek.
The site will be turned into a new condominium project, which itself is almost a cliché indication that the Old West is long gone – even on ground that has history rooted back to the real Old West.
Jim Robson’s great, great grandfather was Charles Innes Robson, head of one of the original four pioneer families who founded Mesa in the late 1870s.
His great grandfather was Deputy Marshal Frank Robson, who was famously killed by one of the Old West’s most notorious outlaws, Black Jack Ketchum, while in the line of duty in 1896.
Jim Robson grew up in Show Low before meeting his future wife, Mary Ellen, a former beauty queen. Mary was runner-up to eventual Miss America Vonda Kay Van Dyke in the 1964 Miss Arizona concert.
Jim and Mary got married in 1970. Their mutual love for performing and musical theater led to 16 years of crossing the U.S., Canada and England to show off their unique brand of Cowboy entertainment.
“Big” Jim and “Sweet” Mary got the idea to open a dinner theater after coming across one in Colorado. The couple was still in their mid-30s and thought what better place to build it than on the family ranch land?
Using 150 tons of rock imported from the Show Low area, as well as timber straight from the Mogollon Rim area, the Robsons began construction on their four-acre Old West town. Doors officially opened on Jan. 6, 1984.
“When we started out, we were out in the middle of the country,” Robson said. “There was nothing around us for 15 miles, just a couple of ranchers. They all laughed at us. From the day we opened.
“We were sold out 1,000 people a night and we did that for many years.”
The Robsons were able to draw big crowds thanks to its family-friendly fare. From the start, the family had a rule about any sexually-explicit content. Plus, alcohol was not served at the beginning, and grace was said before every meal – even in front of 1,000 people.
“We’ve done that from the very beginning,” Jim Robson said. “In all the years, I’ve had maybe three people complain about it – at least to me.”
The theater drew 250,000 visitors over its first three years. By 1990, Robson was reporting attendance was growing by 15 percent each year – topping $1 million in gross revenues that year.
Eventually, attendance would hover around 100,000 annually.
A 1986 article in the Arizona Republic described the theater like this: “The short walk through the cave at the Rockin’ R Ranch takes you 100 miles north and 120 years back.”
Robson said several celebrities stopped by over the years, but he can’t remember who.
“But they know us,” he said.
As time went on, the ranch became more than a dinner theater and mini theme park.
It sold calendars each year, plus original recorded music. It welcomed in bus tours and hosted bar mitzvahs.
Companies held picnics and holiday parties there, and more than a few weddings were conducted on the grounds over the decades for a $2,000 fee.
The ranch was even available for after-hour private parties and as a setting for flim and photography.
The dinners themselves featured barbecue beef and chicken with beans. Prices ranged from $35 to $40, depending on seating options. Kids prices ranged from $25 to $30.
In recent years, business had slowed down since millions would come through in the early days.
“It’s not like it was in the heyday,” Robson said. “We’re not focused like we were back then. (At the end) we performed for about 100 people a night.”
Another sign of the changing times came about 10 years ago when the theater began serving alcohol.
“We had to add a bar to bring in bus tours,” Robson said. “We had to do that.”
The Robsons don’t plan on giving up performing entirely. Jim said they’ll still do some concerts and special events but won’t be playing regularly anymore.
The full attention will now be turned to the family’s cryptocurrency business, Life Leadership.
“It was a family decision to close the ranch,” Robson said. “We’re all involved in the same stuff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.