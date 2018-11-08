An East Valley spa that promises affordable, results-driven skincare services is holding its grand opening this week.
Fuchsia Spa will be celebrating the opening of its 2,800-square-foot salon at 4025 E. Chandler Blvd. 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9. Patrons who bring a friend new to Fuschia will get a $15 gift card and founding members will get a swag bag. RSVPs are requested by Thursday, Nov. 8, at 480-534-7350.
Friday also is the last day Fuchsia co-founders Lisa Vukonich and Erin Owens are offering spa memberships at a discounted rate that are good for life.
The $49 lifetime spa memberships include facials, massages, dermaplaning, microdermabrasion seasonal pedicures and other services. Additionally, the first 100 spa members will receive a swag bag valued at over $200.
Because the salon is next door to Early Baker, Vukonich and Owens also are using the relatively new restaurant as a headquarters for informational meetings they hope to have throughout this month.
Since they opened their first spa in Mesa in 2006, Vukonich and Owens have seen considerable success.
They plan to open four more corporate-owned Fuchsia locations in the next three to four years, but are focusing on Ahwatukee and the East Valley because “we have found it is underserved when it comes to spa services – especially our concept with affordable skin, massage and nail services all in one place,” Vukonich said.
She said she’s happy to be opening a business in Ahwatukee, where she and her husband owned their first home as Mountain Park Ranch residents.
As for their choice of a location, she has said she’s happy with “a fabulous group of tenants” that includes Trader Joes, Safeway, MOD Pizza, Inspire Kids Montessori, Pomegranate Café and Early Baker.
“We’re excited to bring this spa concept to such a vibrant shopping destination that offers women a one-stop shop to indulge in a full day of pampering.”
The two women opened their first studio with the idea of being the “everyday spa for the everyday woman.”
Both moms, they met while working at the University of Phoenix. Owens was Vukonich’s supervisor. She saw how busy and tough it was for Vukonich to juggle work and her young children, sometimes missing the kids’ school events because of work.
The two women started talking about what they would want – the occasional facial or massage that would give them an hour to themselves.
They took that conversation a step further, since Owens’ family members own a business.
Owens and Vukonich started to forge a plan to create a day spa with just the basics – massages and facials.
“We were looking for the work-life balance but always wanted to give back to the women doing it every day: balancing kids, balancing work, balancing community responsibilities,” Owens said.
Originally, they looked at franchise possibilities. But because they wanted to specialize, they came up with their own idea. Using a branding company, they came up with the name “Fuchsia” to represent something “different in the industry.”
“It’s in the pink family, but fuchsia stands out from the rest,” Owens explained.
