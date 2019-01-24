Chandler’s latest – and tallest – crown jewel is complete and open for business.
And with it goes any reminder of the eyesore that it replaced.
Workers put the finishing touches on the Chandler Viridian development with last week’s grand opening of the six-story Offices at Chandler Viridian tower.
The tallest multi-tenant office building in the city was the final piece of the complex that sits northwest of the Loop 101 and 202 interchange.
The $160-million project signals a new era for Chandler on the spot of the failed Elevation Chandler near the Chandler Fashion Center at 3133 W. Frye Road.
The Class A office building was recently completed after more than a year of work. The first tenants of the 250,000-square-foot building began moving in two months ago with more to come.
Global engineering firm Stantec plans to combine four regional offices in the Chandler building, taking up the entire third floor. That would bring together more than 250 specialists in mining, water, transportation, community development and environmental consulting services.
Workuity will occupy 20,000 square feet, giving the Phoenix-based co-working space its second building in the Valley.
Other tenants haven’t been announced publicly yet. The new office tower features energy-efficient glass that allows natural light into the building. It also includes 10-foot tall ceilings, a tenant lounge on the ground floor and a large public plaza and undergound parking.
Hines, the firm that co-developed the site, bought the property for about $20 million. It tore down what was built of Elevation Chandler – an uncompleted hotel and residential development that stalled in 2006 before the Great Recession – to make room for the Viridian mixed-use project.
The office tower is the final phase of a development that’s already been open for business. Those already up and running include:
• A 138-room Cambria Hotel with a pool, bar and lounge, and conference center that opened in April.
• The Broadstone Fashion Center, a high-end apartment complex with 335 units.
• 9,000 square feet of restaurant space.
Restaurants include Panera Bread and The Sicilian Butcher, which opened stand-alone retail spaces, known as Chandler Viridian Primegate, in 2017.
Officials say the office building is expected to bring between 1,250 and 1,500 jobs to Chandler. “We’ve got a couple more big announcements soon that will continue driving additional employment opportunities,” said Micah Miranda, Chandler’s economic development director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.