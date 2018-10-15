True Nutrition Bar is not your typical health shake/coffee bar.
It has positioned itself to attract health-conscious athletes in Ahwatukee with the on-site Body Composition RX (BodyCompRX), providing additional nutritional health improvement.
Located at 48th Street and Ray Road, True Nutrition Bar opened in late July and has already claimed a following for its selection of protein shakes and health drinks – especially with the multitude of Mountainside Fitness members working out in the same plaza.
And like Mountainside Fitness which began in Mountainside Plaza in 1991 and has grown to 16 locations, Nutrition Bar founders/owners Jason and Taylor Blackwood are already eyeing expansion to other areas of Greater Phoenix, including Scottsdale where the elder Blackwood resides.
Co-founder Taylor Blackwood, Jason’s son, is president of the company and a health enthusiast who says he’s proud to bring this new concept to the village.
“As an avid athlete for many years, I know how important protein shakes are,” Taylor said. “True Nutrition Bar was a chance for me to show Phoenix a shake that I am truly proud of and that doesn’t sacrifice flavor to get a great calorie and nutrition profile.”
He said the bar’s ingredients “produce a shake that is easy to digest and brings great flavor with minimal calories.”
Those include both the Favorite Shakes and Build Your Own offerings.
But the Blackwoods wanted more than just another health-oriented shake shop.
They added Clinic Director Karissa Bourne, physician assistant Kenneth “Tres” Kwilosz of BodyCompRX and registered dietician/nutritionist Simin Levinson, who is a clinical assistant professor at Arizona State University and works with the Phoenix Suns.
“Another opportunity for a better solution I noticed was in the unregulated supplements that so many athletes use,” said Taylor. “I personally prefer the safety and efficacy of real, prescription-grade medical treatment for weight loss and hormone therapy, rather than turning to prohormones, weight loss supplements, etc.”
“We’re very excited about revolutionizing the way athletes interact with supplements and making access to real clinicians and real medicine easier,” he added.
The licensed onsite clinicians provide a whole range of services – including lipotropic injections, B12 shots, food sensitivity testing and hormone replacement therapy.”
Taylor said the combined shake/coffee bar is designed to be a welcoming environment.
“It all is housed in a fun environment; think of us like a Starbucks for health-conscious people,” he laughed.
“We’re a family-owned business, and we see our wonderful staff as a part of our family. We’re really proud of our first location, and our warm reception in Ahwatukee has us excited to plant the flag in other parts of the valley.”
Chandler resident Karissa Bourne, BSN, RN, is the onsite clinic director of BodyCompRX, also owned by the father and son team.
“We’re blending the idea of protein shakes in front and offering the medicinal step when people are ready,” said Bourne.
She said a complimentary probiotic and vitamin tablet is included with the purchase of any shake.
With strawberry and banana, peanut butter and banana, and vanilla and chocolate flavors, the protein shakes selection range from the 155-calorie TRUE Low Calorie shake to the 710-calorie TRUE High Density shake. The latter has 50 grams of slow-and-fast release protein, beneficial fats and carbs and peanut butter.
The 180-calorie TRUE Farmer’s Market offers 25 grams of vegan protein and cold pressed juice from 10 fruits and vegetables.
A popular offering is the TRUE Post-Workout shake. At 345 calories, it contains 50 grams of slow-and-fast release protein, glutamine and branched-chain amino acid – the only amino acid not degraded in the liver.
All shakes are $6.
Also available for that price – with “enhancements” available for 50 cents more – are TRUE Build-Your-Own shakes that start with a choice of bases such as non-fat yogurt, almond milk, 2 percent milk, soy milk and orange juice.
From there, customers can further customize their shake with a choice of 12 flavors, most of which are fruit purees from France that have been selected for their low-sugar content and high quality. Add to this protein of choice.
For 50 cents each, patrons can add to their TRUE Build-Your-Own multi-vitamins, BCAAs, additional 25 grams of protein, creatine, caffeine or glutamine.
Expected to be added soon to the menu is hot and cold brew coffee. But it will not be just any coffee: the TRUE Fitness Coffee will be made with MCT oils.
“Medium-chain triglycerides, MCT oils, are popular in the fitness community because of how they’re digested. These friendly saturated fats are primarily and easily digested and then used by the liver. This means that the fats are metabolized for energy use, rather than being stored as fat cells,” Bourne said.
“And MCT, unlike the vast majority of other foods, doesn’t require energy to be digested and metabolized. They’re always going to provide more to your energy reserves than they take away in digestion. This can improve work-outs, mental clarity, better gut immunity and more efficient use from fat-soluble vitamins like D and E.”
Also available at BodyCompRX and administered by Bourne or Kwilosz is an intravenous hydration therapy.
“There are a lot of uses for IV Hydration, a normal saline solution. Some people like it after hitting the gym hard, or cycling or even working outside. It’s Arizona and it really is good for a lot of people,” she said.
The average IV Hydration treatment takes approximately 30 to 40 minutes, and is administered in one of two rooms located in the BodyCompRX area in the back of the 1,000-square-foot facility.
Food Sensitivity Testing is also available, along with services incorporating hormone testing and testosterone replacement therapy.
Blackwood said his flagship Body Composition RX (BodyCompRX) “takes an innovative approach to weight management, emphasizing body composition over simple scale weight.”
“Our program is designed for lasting and sustainable change,” he added.
Hours for True Nutrition Bar are Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. BodyCompRX hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Information: TrueNutritionBar.com and BodyCompRX.com
