It sits in an unassuming spot along a row of businesses in a strip mall on Chandler Boulevard and 48th Street, not so much beckoning customers as it is a reminder that it’s there if someone needs its services.
Sooner or later, everyone will – if not there, then somewhere similar.
The storefront belongs to Samaritan Funeral & Cremation Services, the first funeral home with a presence in Ahwatukee.
Unlike a typical mortuary, it’s not the place where bodies are prepared and viewed by mourners. That occurs at Samaritan’s large mortuary and crematory owned by Bryan Wilson at 1505 E. McDowell Road in Phoenix.
What does occur there is the vital first step in what manager Jennifer Samora-Davis said is often “the worst time in people’s lives” – making the arrangements for the last goodbye to a loved one.
Samora-Davis said Wilson opened the Ahwatukee extension of the 30-year-old business because “over the past few years we’ve seen an increasing need” for services here. Ahwatukee’s proximity to the I-10 makes it easy for next of kin living locally to get to the main mortuary or meet for transport to nearby churches and cemeteries.
Primarily, she said, “This is where families come to make arrangements.” Those arrangements cover a broad range of services, from funerals in any religion – or none – and any culture and in any final disposition.
“A lot of people do cremation nowadays,” she said. “This is something that just keeps rising, but we do burials as well. We can make any service happen for the family no matter what they are looking for.”
Active in the funeral industry for more than 20 years, Samora-Davis has been exposed to it since she was a child growing up in Lorraine, Ohio, where her late grandfather was an undertaker and lived with her grandmother upstairs of the funeral home.
The daughter of a police officer, Samora-Davis felt a “calling” to the profession when she was 18. “I just had a feeling,” she explained. “You get pulled toward it.”
Her education and career preparation required more than five years of studies in anatomy and other sciences as well as board exams to get her certification in Arizona and several neighboring states.
Then, as a young mother raising two sons and a daughter, Samora-Davis worked alongside pathologists in the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office, performing autopsies and learning still more about the human body after life has left it.
She still embalms on occasion and usually supervises and even handles makeup and hair styling – two jobs she not only enjoys but regards as heartfelt tribute to the deceased and almost a compelling duty to the survivors.
She secures photos of the deceased from relatives, seeking those that are no more than three to five years old unless a prolonged illness radically altered their appearance. In that case, she wants older photos to achieve a “natural, healthier version” of that person.
“I want whoever is helping to have all the tools they need to make this person look the best that they possibly can,” she explained. “We take that very seriously because that is the last memory that family has of their loved one before the casket is closed. So when I do makeup, I like to keep things very natural.”
Part of her schooling in mortuary science involved how to pick the right makeup, though “the greatest teacher is experience and really having an eye for watching things.”
“It’s really about paying attention to detail and listening to what the family wants so the person being viewed looks dignified and nice during this very last time that you’ll spend with them,” she explained. “Those are the details I like to go into ... Did they have a little dimple somewhere? How did they wear their hair? I think it is important for me to pay attention to that kind of detail because the family is not thinking about that at all.”
There are cases involving violent death that require more reconstructive work. And as time consuming as that work might be, she feels, it is an important part of the last goodbye.
Beyond anatomy, however, Samora-Davis’ job requires no small degree of psychology and diplomacy.
Death triggers a broad range of emotions and can bring unsettling family dynamics to the fore. And she must be prepared for anything.
“Every family that comes in is like the very first because they’re going to be completely different,” she explained. “You have to be prepared for grief, anger, sadness – sometimes joy. People’s emotions change minute to minute hour by hour day by day. It just depends. On that first meeting, the majority of people there that I’m dealing with are coming in a new crisis situation. So, you have to be patient and understanding.
“You need to be able to read people and really hear their tone, watch their expressions. If they’re getting overwhelmed, you back off just to give them some time. This is not a race.”
She also needs to tread a thin line between getting too involved with and providing genuine assistance to the survivors.
With older people, for example, she tries to see if there’s someone at home or nearby who can help them. A spouse whose mate dies suddenly might not want to leave for hours, too stunned or too forlorn to want to move.
“I will never hesitate to give people my cell phone number,” she said, adding that sometimes people may need a lifeline – and other times need a gentle nudge toward professional help to deal with their loss.
In her business, preparation is a two-way street – or, at least, she believes it should be.
Raw emotions over losing someone can get even more raw when it comes down to both the details for arrangements – and how they will be paid for.
Samora-Davis believes that Samaritan’s location in Ahwatukee gives people an opportunity to come in and make them well before the inevitable arrives.
People can come in, go over the plethora of details from the type of service to the type of wardrobe and Samaritan will file it away until that time comes. That way, even if death occurs on the other side of the country or if the family abruptly decides a burial will be elsewhere, Samaritan can simply send the details to whatever mortuary will ultimately handle the funeral.
The same holds true for financial arrangements. “People can make arrangements for a payment plan, and that way it’s not a big hit,” she said.
Regardless, Samora-Davis said that as a funeral director, “I’m very nonjudgmental because you don’t know people’s journeys and you don’t know where they’ve been, what they’ve gone through. And if you have a closed mind, you’re never going to make that trusting connection with the family when they need you.”
