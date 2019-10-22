Pure Barre, the largest barre franchise in North America, opened recently in Ahwatukee.
Owner Christina Schnettler is planning a grand opening in December for Pure Barre Ahwatukee at 4025 E. Chandler Blvd.
Designed to strengthen and tone, Pure Barre focuses on total body workouts with a series of low impact, high-intensity movements.
Schnettler took over the Pure Barre in Chandler and fell in love with the community feel, workout and clients. A lifelong athlete and runner, she worked as a HIIT trainer before finding Pure Barre.
“She found the workouts at Pure Barre to be both challenging and rewarding,” a spokeswoman said. “Her competitive spirit drove her to continue to attend classes to improve her technique and learn more.”
Now that she’s in Ahwatukee, Schnettler said, “Pure Barre quickly turns into a family of encouraging people working towards a healthy and happy lifestyle, everyone should have the opportunity to experience the camaraderie and support of a studio.”
Pure Barre claims 550,000 dedicated followers across North America, attributing it to a “high-energy atmosphere and fun, motivating music.
The local studio offers an effective total body workout focused on low-impact, high-intensity isometric movements that lift and tone muscles to improve strength, agility, and flexibility in 45-50 minutes.
Information: local.purebarre.com/location/ahwatukee-az or 602-903-7340.
