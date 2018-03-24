For three years, Ahwatukee artist Sandra Marshall has combined art and business in her studio.
Now she’s adding a mobile dimension, partly with an eye toward giving back to the community.
Marshall, owner of Be…An Artist Studio, 4025 E. Chandler Blvd., Ahwatukee, now has an 8-by-10-foot mobile studio that she will be transporting to people who hire it for parties.
But she also has another purpose in mind.
“We are going to raise funds for schools, churches, charitable organizations and to anyone who wishes to have a creative event,” she said.
Her colorfully decorated My Tiny Mobile Studio – which she’ll be displaying at the Tempe Arts Festival this weekend and entering in the Ahwatukee Easter Parade on March 31 – is part of an evolution of a business inspiring kids and adults to develop their creative instincts.
“I’ve always liked small things, and have always dreamed big,” she explained. “For our three-year anniversary of our art studio Be…An Artist in Ahwatukee, we have decided to expand in small, yet big ways.”
“It’s available depending on what’s going on at our studio in the Trader Joe’s shopping plaza,” she added. “We will be teaming up with local restaurants so parents can go inside and eat while their kids paint, eat, and have a party in the tiny mobile studio, and we will be doing huge event.”
Even before she put the final touches on it, Marshall wheeled the mobile studio over to Transportation Day at God’s Garden Preschool and Child Development Center in Ahwatukee last month – achieving the reaction she was hoping for.
“It was amazing,” she said. “Everyone loved it.”
Marshall years ago operated a business she called Porta-a-Porta that took aspiring artists to places throughout the U.S. and Europe, primarily Italy.
She aimed to teach people to look at the world through the eyes of an artist, combining photography, painting and drawing.
In Italy, they would have a home base in Tuscany, and travel to cities such as Rome, Florence, Sienna and smaller cities. Guests of Porta-a-Porta carried sketch books and captured the essence of different scenic places.
“It was like a dream, sitting on the hillsides filled with poppies and cyprus trees, teaching people to paint,” she said. “People who lived in corporate America, letting go, trying something new. What a great way to get rid of stress. We had dentists, business owners, HR directors, retired veterans, teachers and more. It was such a wonderful mix.”
Though the mobile studio won’t go quite that far, it was built with a similar purpose.
“This tiny home is kind of like our mascot and it fits only 8-10 children at one time, but to me it symbolizes the big things that will come,” Marshall said. “Yes, we will have small parties inside, but our main goal if for this tiny mobile studio to do big things.
“We want to bring what we do at the studio here in Ahwatukee, and take it to a new level,” she said. “We are looking to bring joy and happiness through arts to masses of people in all places.”
She thinks the precedent she set with her stationery studio will serve her well with the mobile studio.
“We have had thousands of people coming together in our studio here in Ahwatukee for our shows, our paint sessions, our classes and for many other creative programs, and we are ready to share this all over now,” said Marshall, whose studio also hosts comedy nights.
“We have people who come in for the first time to do a painting session. It ends up turning into such a big part of their lives. They see they can be creative when they thought they were not the ‘creative type.’ We have seen the conversation between two strangers creating together, and it turns into a relationship. The parties, and the events are such a positive for us over here. They create lasting memories and they go home with a work of art they are proud of.”
Although she is just creating a website for the mobile studio, “people are booking us already,” she said. “It’s available depending on what’s going on at our studio in the Trader Joe’s shopping plaza.”
Marshall has other ambitions for the business, and the mobile studio is all part of her plan to keep growing her business while growing people’s imaginations and artistic skills.
“At our studio we believe that it is the tiny things that make the biggest difference,” she said. “These little things are what come together to make the bigger things happen. Big things often have small beginnings. This tiny mobile studio is one of them….It should be a fun ride.”
Information: BeAnArtistAZ.com, 602-369-4555
