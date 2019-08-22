Fans of a popular fondue restaurant in Ahwatukee may have got a jolt this week when the owners announced they’re closing their Scottsdale location.
But they need not worry: it’s not a slow death.
The Melting Pot in Ahwatukee at 3626 E. Ray Road will remain open, as will the business’ Glendale location.
In fact, the Melting Pot is adding 50 seats to its Ahwatukee location in anticipation of additional business from disappointed fans of the Scottsdale venue.
In announcing the Sept. 30 closing of their Scottsdale eatery, the owners said it was “strictly a carefully planned and weighed business decision.”
“Despite our best efforts, we were unable to secure a mutually beneficial lease extension with the current landlord of our Scottsdale location,” the added.
Calling their staff there “part of our Melting Pot family,” they also said they are being offered jobs at the restaurant’s other two venues.
The owners also didn’t rule out reopening somewhere else in Scottsdale, although they would only say they are “searching for a new home for a third Melting Pot location.”
In addition to the extra seats in Ahwatukee, the company said it will enlarge the bar and add a new patio area at the Glendale location.
The Melting Pot concept dates back nearly 45 years to a restaurant near Orlando, Florida that featured just three choices— a swiss cheese, beef and chocolate fondue,
It gradually expanded its facility and menu after it became a popular haunt.
Mark Johnston, who was working his way through college as a waiter at The Melting Pot, noticed its popularity, so he and his two brothers pooled their money together to raise $14,000 to open one in Tallahassee, Florida, with permission of the concept’s originator.
After opening a second restaurant in Tampa, the brothers bought all the rights to Melting Pot and started a franchise.
Over time they also upgraded the interior design that became standard for all Melting Pot restaurants — dim lighting, mostly booths with some rooms for private parties.
There are more than 100 Melting Pots across the country and the Johnsons have discussed going international.
