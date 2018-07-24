For nine years, Kay Weldon has been making Korean-inspired cooking sauces and trying to get them on a bigger marketing stage.
Last month, the Mesa woman scored a major victory in that marketing effort when Walmart decided it would start putting them on its shelves within the year.
Weldon’s company, Ahssa Foods, was among 450 companies from across the country that participated in the retail giant’s fifth annual “Open Call,” a chance for U.S. entrepreneurs and suppliers to pitch their products directly to Walmart buyers at the retailer’s headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas.
The grandmother’s “love of family comes through in her product; she notes that her son and daughter helped launch Ahssa – named after the Korean slang term for “awesome” – and the label used on all of her sauces was designed by her 9-year old grandson,” a Walmart spokeswoman said.
“My vision is to become nationally recognized as a compelling and delicious contender in the sauce and condiment market,” Weldon said.
Weldon began making her sauces in 2009 under the name Yashi Fine Foods, but by 2016 she had added six new flavors and rebranded her company Ahssa Foods. Her sauces combine sweet and spicy.
“My family and friends encouraged me to market my sauces. I developed my original sweet and tangy sauce while I was the owner of an Asian restaurant. Chicken wings were so popular that I decided to incorporate my sauce with the wings and received instant praise on its flavor,” Weldon said.
Ahssa sauces are low in calorie and do not contain cholesterol, high fructose corn syrup, or fat. The sauces are also blended in small batches to ensure they all have strong, but not overpowering, flavors.
Information: ahssafoods.com
