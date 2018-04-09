Like Wyatt Earp in the Wild West, Scott Pietrzak enforces the law on another frontier – the World Wide Web.
And while Ahwatukee man still works as a cyberdetective for the Mesa Police Department, crime prevention also has become the basis for a business he runs with his wife, Shenta, called Online Safety Specialists.
As a certified forensic computer examiner for Mesa Police, Pietrzak uses his technical skills in two ways.
His day job involves extracting data from computers and other digital devices that can be used as evidence in the prosecution of crime, online or not.
But he also is assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, whose members “investigate crimes such as child pornography, sextortion, cyber-bullying, sexual exploitation of a minor and child luring.”
Now, as president of his three-month-old business, he gives presentations to groups and even families in their homes about the criminals he uncovers and the damage he has seen them do.
“This field is competitive, just like any other field,” he admitted. “I think my angle is a bit unique in the fact that I don’t hold back with my presentation. I like to show not just the risks of chatting with a stranger, but also the consequences, which is very eye-opening for the kids and parents.”
A Mesa officer for 20 years and an MP in the Army for five years before that, the 50-year-old detective finds that technology increases the importance of his job and his business almost exponentially with time.
“Technology is within everyone’s immediate reach, so there is more danger now than ever before,” he said. “We have kids who are 10 years old chatting online and being lured away by predators. This is happening because we are not teaching them these dangers.
“There are apps that keep us anonymous and are difficult for law enforcement to track,” he added. “Predators know this and are targeting our kids. You can ask any police agency in the U.S. and I’ll bet they’ll tell you there’s no shortage of these types of crimes being reported.”
The parents of two and 20-year Ahwatukee couple break down their business duties pretty simply: Scott makes the presentations and Shentra, the vice president, “does everything else, including accounting and scheduling.”
Their business is all about educating young and old alike on the dangers that lurk behind those LED screens.
“I educate not just kids, but also parents on the risks of chatting online, whether it be through their phones or through online gaming. My presentation is geared toward junior high school and above, but the online gaming portion could also be taught to elementary school kids,” Scott explained.
“One of the most important components of the presentation is educating the parents. Most parents are clueless when it comes to what their kids are doing online, so I show them what to look for, not just online, but also with their kids. I try to make the presentation very interactive with a few quizzes and lecture, and I encourage questions throughout the presentation.”
He gives examples of all his presentation topics – sextortion, cyberbullying, sexting, child luring, the Dark Web, human trafficking and chat lingo – and tells his audiences “what to look for as well as how you can combat it.”
“I show the real risks of chatting with strangers and give examples of cases I’ve investigated,” he said.
He’s putting on some classes at the HUB Fitness in Ahwatukee, where owners, Mark and Masti Godfrey “have graciously opened their doors to us so we can teach there.”
His next class is 6-8 p.m. April 22 at Hub Fitness, 4425 E. Agave Road, Suite 100. Tickets are $10 and because class size is limited, people need to reserve a seat by emailing scott@onlinesafetyspecialists.com
Pietrzak also schedules home presentations, providing a more relaxed atmosphere for families and friends to learn about the dangers he discusses.
“I am giving these presentations either after work, or on the weekends. I am willing to work with anyone’s schedule,” he said.
Pietrzak said the most vulnerable people are girls between 12 and 17 years of age, although boys are not immune to the dangers on the internet.
Even if you have a rock-hard password and state-of-the-art security software, he warned, “There’s always the risk of being hacked.”
“Using an unsecured Wi-Fi is a great way to have your accounts hacked. Also, using the Dark Web makes you very vulnerable and is a great way to be hacked,” he said.
Pietrzak said the habits that make users the most vulnerable are “chatting with a stranger, sending nude images of yourself, using your real name for gaming or chat apps, not monitoring what your kids are doing online and giving out too much personal information.”
As for the best ways to protect yourself, well, that’s what Pietrzak’s business is all about.
“We are fairly new, but everyone has had a story to tell, which is what makes this presentation so rewarding,” he said. “It has really opened up a dialogue between the kids and their parents.”
He recalled how his and his wife’s best friends were driving home from one of his presentations when he told his mother a stranger had been inviting him to go onto a chat app – something she had been unaware of.
“When they got home, she texted me and told me that her son revealed he had been invited to go onto WhatsApp (a chat app) and FaceTime with people he didn’t know,” he said.
Like any new business owner, Pietzcak “there have been some sleepless nights.”
“The biggest challenge is getting the word out about what we have to offer and what makes us unique, compared to other businesses that are similar,” he said.
And there’s the challenge of “keeping the presentation current and relative.”
On that, Pietrzak offers a sobering revelation: “Unfortunately, because these issues are a huge problem not just in Arizona, but also in the U.S., updating the presentation is not as challenging as it should be.”
