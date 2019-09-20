An Ahwatukee lawyer and his partner have received the Top 100 Attorneys Lifetime Achievement Award.
Patrick MacQueen, a Club West resident, and Benjamin Gottlieb are founding partners of the Phoenix real estate law firm MacQueen & Gottlieb, PLC.
The award is given to promote outstanding and impactful legal talent currently serving throughout the nation.
Only 100 attorneys out of approximately 18,500 in Arizona receive the award.
The firm will celebrate its third anniversary in October.
MacQueen, 41, has also made the Southwest Super Lawyers Rising Stars list for six consecutive years. That designation goes to no more than 2.5 percent of the attorneys in any practice area.
He recently served as local counsel in two huge real estate transactions worth more than $300 million combined.
MacQueen is an instructor for the Arizona Department of Real Estate, teaching classes in seven different areas of real estate law.
MacQueen and Gottlieb formed M&G “to create a different kind of firm that uses state of the art legal software and technology combined with award-winning legal minds,” a spokesman said.
Information: MandGLawGroup.com.
