Phenix Salon has signed a 10-year lease on nearly 7,000 square feet of space in the power center at 48th Street and Ray Road, signaling an arrival in Ahwatukee of a concept that enables independent beauticians and other salon professionals to set up a business without the hassle of building maintenance.
“Phenix Salon Suites will bring hundreds of customers every day to this location,” said Judi Butterworth, senior vice president of Orion, facilitated the lease. “They have been seeking a location in the affluent Ahwatukee trade area for a few years.”
Scheduled to open in Ahwatukee late this year, Phenix Salon boasts “luxury spacious salon suites for the independent salon professional and others.”
“Our suites offer salon and business professionals the opportunity to own and operate their own salon type of business without the hassle and expense of facility management and maintenance,” says its website, promising “a high-end salon and spa setting with an upscale ‘spa’ feel.”
The goal is to “provide the framework and structure to help you launch your business while you concentrate on growing your client base, network, skills and income all in an upscale, professional setting,” it tells independent beauty and salon professionals.
Phenix Salon is a franchisee that already has two locations in the Valley and two others under development.
Founded by a family of salon professionals, it rents working space to beauticians and hair stylists and includes a variety of support services to its clients. The rents are month-to-month and include amenities like Wi-Fi, credit card machines and even on-site laundry facilities.
Headquartered in the San Diego area, it began expanding in 2012 and opened 26 locations nationwide that year alone.
It was founded by company president Gina Rivera, who still styles hair for what she calls “an A-list clientele.”
