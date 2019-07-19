Zzeeks Pizza owners Mark and Jody Pectol never shy from using their business to help others.
And in the next two weeks, they’re doing just that for two hard-pressed families – the family of a beloved Ahwatukee coach who died suddenly in February and the Chandler mother of a 3-year-old recently diagnosed with a life-threatening cancer.
Zzeeks’ pizzeria at the corner of McQueen and Warner roads in Chandler will host a fundraiser all day July 24 for benefit the family of little Abby Deal, who is starting costly chemotherapy treatments after being diagnosed with T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma cancer.
A coworker of her mom, Jazmin Deal, started a Gofundme.com page to raise money for the family, saying that the girl’s mother would be taking a two-year leave from work to care for her daughter.
Jody Pectol said that McMahon’s Ice Cream, has teamed up with Zzeeks for the fundraiser and that the pizzeria is currently selling raffle tickets for 25 different prizes. In addition, a portion of proceeds all day July 24 will go to Abby’s family.
Raffle winners do not have to be present to win when tickets are drawn at 8 p.m. July 24 and tickets can be bought at both Chandler and Ahwatukee Zzeeks locations.
“Abby’s mother is just overwhelmed with all the medical bills and is in need of help,” Jody said.
A similar fundraiser will be held all day July 31 at Zzeeks at 48th Street and Warner Road, Ahwatukee, for the family of the late James Rubio, whose death at 46 in February from complications of the flu left his widow to raise their five children, ages 2 to 14.
“I want to do a fundraiser to get them some money for school clothes and school supplies,” Jody said.
She said the owner of a costume store has loaned the use of a Spider-Man outfit because the little girl likes the cartoon character.
“Abby adores Spider-Man so Spider-Man will be making an appearance,” Jody said. “It’s just wonderful to see businesses and people come together to help a complete stranger in need.”
Mr. Rubio was a beloved coach with East Valley Baseball for 10 years, and also coached teams for Horizon Honors and St. John Bosco. He volunteered with the Boy Scouts, Team in Training for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, and was an active member of the Corpus Christi Catholic Church.
“Coach gave unconditionally to his family and his community,” said one of the many tributes paid him at the time of his death.
“He wasn’t just teaching them baseball, he was teaching them how to become better men and women. Coach never wanted a child to not play or practice because of transportation or finances,” the commenter said.
Jody said the Rubios are neighbors and that his widow “needed some help with the kids for school clothes and supplies.”
She noted that with five young children, “that’s a lot of clothing and a lot of school supplies were needed.”
This isn’t the first time that the Pectols have staged fundraisers for families in njeed and Jody explained their philosophy:
“We are very blessed. Zzeek (Mark) and I enjoy helping out others in need. When the community all comes together to help another family, it’s just incredible to see the turnout. It’s very overwhelming for us and the family.”
