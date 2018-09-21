Unlike her great grandmother who emigrated from County Cork, Heidi Hamor didn’t come from Ireland to open Ahwatukee’s only purely Irish pub.
But Hamor’s Irish Hare did arrive in Ahwatukee at the southwest corner of Elliot Road and 48th Street with a full array of her family’s recipes — and, of course, an equally full array of whiskeys from the Emerald Isle.
She also arrived with a dream fulfilled — one of owning her own business after spending 20-plus years in Corporate America, first with Fed Ex and then with Coca Cola as a planning manager.
That dream goes back to northern Minnesota where she grew up and got her first-ever job as a dishwasher in a little café.
“They were so involved in their community,” Hamor recalled. “They were boosters. They supported summer leagues. Their kids were in school sports and activities, and they were always a part of that, and they just became something more, I think, than just being a café It was really significant to me.”
So, when she tired of the corporate world and began thinking of what she wanted to do with the rest of her life at age 45, Hamor eventually decided that she wanted to recapture that neighborhood feel and open an Irish pub.
That she had virtually no experience or real training in the restaurant industry never made her pause.
On the business side, she was confident her years in corporate life had taught her all she needed to know.
That left the food and a location.
With the help of a real estate broker, she had whittled down her choices to Ahwatukee and Scottsdale.
“I didn’t want something that was too big that I couldn’t handle and get my arms around and actually kind of learn as I go,” Hamor explained. She nixed the Scottsdale location — which she called “very modern and beautiful” — because “it just wasn’t what I envisioned for my Irish pub concept.”
And in the spot that once was inhabited by Brad’s Place, she found a “very neighborhoody” place.
“I just liked the space, and I definitely knew the area. Having worked for Coca Cola, I was very familiar with Ahwatukee. I was lucky, and I know what a great area it is.”
“I always wanted an Irish pub,” she said. “I grew up with traditional Irish dishes — Shepherd’s Pie, Irish stew, sausage and mash potatoes…It’s a tradition that I’ve known my whole life. I’ve always had a very, very close connection to my heritage, and I’ve always just really appreciated the people, that they were the hardworking people.”
Now all she had to do was learn to cook it.
“Here’s the crazy thing,” she confided. “The most I’ve ever done was cook a giant Thanksgiving dinner. I’ve never cooked in a commercial kitchen.”
Yet, she added, “I love to cook.”
So, for several months before she took over the place she dubbed the Irish Hare, Hamor cooked at home, perfecting recipes that had been passed down through several generations of her family. “My neighbors really liked it,” she said.
Those months at home gave her an opportunity to embellish those decades-old family recipes with some touches of her own.
Like the Shepherd’s Pie — which really is, she explained, “cottage pie” because she uses beef instead of lamb. Since lamb is used in the Irish stew, “I didn’t want two dishes to taste the same.
But the Shepherd’s Pie also is made with her Thanksgiving recipe for mashed potatoes — an intoxicating combination of buttermilk, garlic and other ingredients that are layered into a dish that includes both Guinness and red wine.
And so that the peas don’t get soggy, Hamor sautés them a bit in butter, then blisters them with a torch “to give it a little bit of texture, a little bit of freshness and a lot of color.”
“It’s a beautiful dish at the end of the day, and it tastes phenomenal, but it’s not traditional,” she said.
She also has named one dish after her great grandmother — Great Grandma Suzie’s Corned Beef Hash with smashed potatoes, corned beef, bacon, semi-dried tomatoes, red peppers and a sunny-side-up egg.
Naturally, there’s a slew of Irish whiskeys, and Hamor is preparing to offer a flight of them, along with a guide to how they should be consumed — neat, on ice or whatever.
And she’s retained some of the location’s past as a sports bar, with TVs around the pub that carry football games and every other sport. She’ll be carrying soccer as well once the season begins.
As for the name, “an Irish hare in Celtic mythology is similar to a coyote in Native American history — it’s wise and funny.”
And “it predates any kind of government or anything in Ireland. It’s a part of their culture,” she explained.
She thinks she’s worked out the kinks in her operation and is already working on an update to the menu and thinking of other things she can do to make the Irish Hare an integral part of the community.
Hamor figures she’s spending a good 90 hours a week in her restaurant. She has four cooks, but she also does some of her own cooking in the kitchen.
But all those hours are time well spent to Hamor.
“How lucky can I be?” she said. “I’m living my dream.”
Information: 480-773-7788, theirishhare.com
