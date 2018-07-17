Megan Gall is the mother of a daughter with autism. And in the 11 years since her daughter’s birth, Gall rediscovered her love for photography and developed her talent into a business.
Her artist’s eye, combined with technical expertise, has produced exquisitely detailed ocean and desert shots while turning out bread-and-butter portraits and professional headshots.
Two months ago, Gall and her husband Devon, opened Desert hARTS Portrait Studio and Art Gallery in the Goodwill Shopping Center at Chandler Boulevard and 32nd Street in Ahwatukee.
Both the launch of her online photography business a decade ago and the brick-and-mortar store were in response to her desire to stay close to her daughter, who is being homeschooled.
The family moved here from Ocean Beach, California, when Devon accepted a position at Acme Aerospace in Tempe. A look around Ahwatukee led them to the decision to open shop.
“We both noticed there were so many vacant storefronts, and we thought, ‘We’re here; why not give it a go?’ And I thought if I start a studio, I can get people indoors and out of the heat because who wants their family portrait or business headshot done outside in the summer in Arizona?” she said.
She said a studio also “made sense because I could have my little girl with me.”
The concept behind Desert hARTS was to not only have a portrait studio that doubled as an art gallery to display her work and that of other area artists, but to create “a safe place” – mainly for people like her daughter.
“I wanted to create a space for everyone, a safe place where individuals like my daughter can intern or gain employment or just have fun,” she said.
“There would be, or will be, free artsy activities and sensory friendly social gatherings for our underserved neuro-diverse community.”
While photography is a passion, caring for her daughter is paramount. In the eight years since Kylie’s diagnosis, autism has been steady process of learning and overcoming.
“She was diagnosed three days after her third birthday. We knew that something was going on at 2 1/2,” said Gall, adding:
“I put my everything into learning about autism. I didn’t know much about it until I started Googling things that seemed a little quirky about her. I started blogging and reading everything I could get my hands on.”
She and her husband searched out support groups.
“I’m a part of a couple Facebook groups where I’ve made two friends and found two little girl pals for Kylie,” she said, specifically mentioning AZ Autism Moms and Phoenix Autism Parents.
Since the diagnosis, each April – Autism Awareness Month – the Galls have hosted a party for friends and family. This past April, funds from that gathering went to Autism Speaks and a Colorado horse ranch for children with developmental disabilities.
“I’ve done a lot of fundraising for autism. It’s kind of a sideline for me. Before I had my daughter, I was in sales. I sold high-end mattresses in the $5,000 to $10,000 range,” she explained.
“I believed in what I sold because I used it. I believe in raising money for autism because I know what it is to live with it. It’s been kind of a fascinating journey so far.”
Starting with her vision for a photographic studio and art gallery, Gall took to GoFundMe, writing a proposal for the retail space. Though declining to state the amount raised, she and her husband were able to rent the empty Suite 13 at 3233 E. Chandler. Rolling up their sleeves, they designed, built out and decorated the 1,000-square-foot studio/gallery themselves.
Her backroom is set up as “Kylie’s Cave,” a place where her daughter can play quietly, create art or watch videos while her mother conducts business.
In her fundraising letter, she wrote: “Your support will mean the world to me and to every autism mom who stays up at night worrying about their kiddo’s future. Your support will give me so much hope.”
From the beginning, she has envisioned free sensory-friending painting workshops, sensory-friendly gallery nights and “invaluable social experiences in an understanding, inclusive environment.”
She is working toward involving other autism children and their parents.
She’s made a name for herself already by becoming the go-to local photography studio for portraits – senior photos, family portraits and headshots for professionals.
One niche that has already proved successful is Gall’s “expectant mother photography sessions.”
Danielle Burford said her session, taken while pregnant with her third child, a daughter born June 9, was moving.
“I had a feeling I was going to have my third child early, so I was very happy that Megan made time so quickly to do a shoot,” said Burford, a former model. “I loved her using the green screen. My pregnancy was rough and emotional, with doctor visits every week, so these pictures made me cry. Thankfully, I have a healthy, thriving baby. We also did a newborn shoot and we couldn’t be happier with those images as well.”
Studio and gallery hours are still in flux.
“Because I have my little girl, I’ve been pretty much by appointment only,” she said. “If we find a school for her, I may have more regular hours, but in the meantime, I’m homeschooling her.”
Gall’s Etsy site sells her photos, including desert scenes and ocean/seaside images.
Though the Galls moved to Ahwatukee last year, she and her actually husband met here. She attended Rio Salado Community College, and he graduated from Chandler High School before the couple joined her parents in Colorado.
Gall’s mother, sister, aunt and brother-in-law are long-term employees in the Chandler Unified School District, from which his father retired.
“We spent nearly all the past two decades bopping around between San Diego and Denver, and full circle made it back to Ahwatukee this year,” she said.
“With the help of donations from friends and family and a lot of faith, Desert hARTS was born and we opened the doors at the end of April. I wanted to show my daughter what having a dream and a lot of hard work looked like. I want her to have the opportunity to do something like this herself one day.”
Information: desertharts.com, and oceanartdesertshop.etsy.com.
