Driving can be thrilling for teens a rite of passage they dream about for years. But for parents the idea of putting their child on the road can be scary.
Sam Sanchez, an Ahwatukee father of three, has been there and launched a new business coaching young drivers called High Performance Teen Defensive Driving.
In the process, Sanchez drove straight into a new life mission.
After more than 25 years, the globetrotting sales executive “retired” his frequent flyer miles card and opted for the open road, mostly one within a 10-mile radius of his home.
“I wanted more time with my own family and thought about what I could do to give back to the community and also use my skills,” he said.
He also saw a pressing need.
“Arizona ranks 47th overall in teen driver safety,” he added. “Cell phones present a constant temptation for distraction. While many states now require new drivers to enroll in defensive driving classes, Arizona does not.”
Teens, he believes, are still not hardwired to fully comprehend the risks associated with driving.
As a father he understands sometimes teens find other parents, coaches and teachers more credible.
The service he offers helps to alleviate the struggle parents often have in teaching their adolescents to fully focus on the road and to be wary of other drivers.
“I spent almost 20 years taking courses like these for a professional organization, and then spent a lot of time training adults drivers a version of the course I developed,” he explained.
Teaching a fleet of salespeople is a bit different from working with teens but Sanchez says he connects with them easily, drawing on his experience with his own kids – Sigourney, 25; Nicki, 15; and JJ, 11.
The students he has taught in his Ahwatukee neighborhood seem to agree.
“I loved the way the class was taught,” said Julia Corbin, a senior at Mountain Pointe High School and East Valley Institute of Technology.
“It was extremely fun and easy and I felt interested in everything Mr. Sanchez was teaching me,” she added. “I would recommend this to every teen who wants to have a fun time driving.”
Courses at High Performance Teen (HPT) are designed for students who have recently earned a license or could use some extra coaching.
“We’re not teaching the basics in my course but the skills you need to become a more effective driver in higher-risk situations,” Sanchez explained.
The four-hour course combines classroom time with hands-on experience with a small group of peers. The secret to success for students, he says, depends on their level of engagement.
The initial course combines an hour of classroom instruction time at Office Evolution on Chandler Blvd. and 44th St., during which Sanchez reviews concepts including vehicle safety and the tenets of defensive driving before merging it all together with real-time application on the road.
“The classroom introduces the skills we’re going to cover in a safe space and how we plan to use them before applying them,” he added.
“I want to make sure kids understand some of the more complex systems before they use them, like the automatic braking systems,“ he explained.
Immediately following the class time, small groups of three drive together and act as observers, rotating every 15 or 20 minutes, while peer-to-peer feedback is encouraged.
“The goal is to give kids that 1-second advantage they need to anticipate danger and respond quickly and accordingly,” he pointed out.
It doesn’t hurt he chose a car his students would want to drive – a sleek Porsche Cayenne Turbo.
“I want kids to get a chance to drive a luxury, performance vehicle they don’t get a chance to experience on a day-to-day basis. And it makes the class a little more fun,” he describes.
Students who complete the course get a certificate with feedback for parents.
“It’s the work students continue to do with their families afterward that defines the success,” he said. “That’s part of why the verbalization works so well; it helps to reinforce what they’ve just learned.”
As for his own new lease on life as a small business owner Sanchez plans to keep HPT small and community-focused.
“We’re not associated with the DMV; this is really about meeting a grassroots need in our own community.”
For now he markets his services by word of mouth and by connecting with kids the way they love best – social media.
“I look forward to staying close to home, enjoying some flexibility and giving back locally.”
Information: hptdriving.com
