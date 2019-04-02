Ahwatukee Chamber starting 25th year of service

Hello Ahwatukee businesses and families!
The Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce has entered its 25th year. This is an extraordinary milestone for the Chamber, Ahwatukee and the surrounding community.
Over the years we have seen a strong sense of commitment from our members which has led to steady growth and development for the Chamber and, more importantly, their commitment to our community makes it a great place to live, work and play.
Congratulations to all of those members and businesses who were awarded a “Best of Ahwatukee” award. It was great having those businesses recognized and receiving their awards on stage, in front of the 250+ that were in attendance for the first Best of Ahwatukee Awards Celebration.
For those of you who are members and volunteers, thank you for your continued time and support. For those of you wanting to get involved in special events and connecting with other local businesses, we encourage you to join the Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce and begin to build a bigger footprint in our community and Ahwatukee.
At the Chamber we help our businesses connect through a variety of events including career expos, grand openings and ribbon cuttings, golf outings, Women in Business, public policy, Entrepreneur U, special events, committees, Ahwatukee Ambassadors, the Ahwatukee Chamber Community Foundation, Best of Ahwatukee Awards award recognition banquet, Toastmasters, Power Partners, Table Topics and for additional business growth, breakfast, lunch and dinner business building and networking opportunities.
Building support in the community takes hard work and dedication from ALL of our businesses and families.
Each of us has particular skill sets, talents and resources that are greatly needed to make Ahwatukee a great and unique community. When the community comes together and supports our local businesses and families, it enhances our potential and helps us reach our vision of Arizona’s best place to live, work and play.
We are inviting you to get involved and join the Chamber. Come meet your neighbors, business leaders and volunteers and help them strengthen and build Ahwatukee for another 25 years to come.
One way to get involved immediately is with the 22nd annual Chamber Masters Golf Tournament. The tournament will be held on Friday, April 26, at the Foothills Golf Club with a shotgun start at 7:30 a.m.
Many in the community have rallied already.
Brewer’s Air Conditioning and Heating, with support from Trane, is our title sponsor. San Tan Ford, a longtime supporter of the Chamber, is our golf shirt sponsor once again this year. Before the tournament begins, breakfast will be served by Chick-fil-A with beverages provided by Barefoot Pools and Nextdoor Realty.
Following that, MacQueen & Gottlieb will hand you Titleist Pro V1 golf balls just before you tee it up. On the course, you will get multiple opportunities to win prizes from Long Drive to Closest to the Pin.
Thank you to our community business leaders for their support of the Chamber: Realtor Christie Ellis Team, Cox Business, Landings Credit Union, Bell Mortgage, Orcutt & Winslow, Reliable Glass, Eat the Frog, HomeBridge Financial Services, Harrah’s, Dignity Health, Interstate Auto, Sundance Studios, Nick Hale Human Capital Management and Andrew Hayes Financial Services.
Sponsorship opportunities are going quickly. Contact Joelle Green at 602-399-6224 for sponsorship opportunities and investing in Ahwatukee. You can also register for the golf outing at www.ahwatukeechamber.com by clicking on “Events” and then 22nd Annual Masters Golf Tournament. Or feel free to stop by our offices at 1345 E. Chandler Blvd., Suite 207, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
-Andrew Hayes is the Chamber’s executive director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.