Ahwatukee attorney Patrick MacQueen continues to expand his Phoenix firm, Macqueen & Gottlieb with the hiring of a relative newcomer to the community.
M&G hired Carrie Thompson Jones from her own practice, where she counseled and advised entrepreneurs and innovators in the tech venture and startup business space.
Thompson is bringing a wealth of international experience to the firm, a rising real estate law firm that also provides other legal services.
Born in Mesa and raised in Saudi Arabia, Thompson Jones has practiced in a variety of legal fields and is a certified arbitrator for the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority; a mediator for the U.S. Bankruptcy Court Mortgage Modification Mediation Program; a member and Phoenix Chapter chair of the Government Blockchain Association and a member of the Phoenix Committee on Foreign Relations.
She lived and worked in China and earned her law degree with honors at the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law at Arizona State University in 2009.
Prior to law school, she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the Kennedy Center for International Studies at Brigham Young University in international relations, where she focused on political science and Arabic studies.
Thompson Jones also has extensive experience in the world of business both nationally and internationally.
“The highlight of my business career was moving to China in the late 1990s to assist with the creation and implementation of a joint venture agreement between and American company and its Chinese counterpart,” she said in a release.
“Carrie’s wealth of experience in a wide range of fields, from financial services to real estate to transactional and international law will make her a perfect fit here at M&G,” founding partner Ben Gottlieb said.
Information: 602-533-2840 or MandGLawGroup.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.