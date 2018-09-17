When Cesar Martinez graduated from Mexico’s Universidad Autónoma de Coahuila with a degree in business administration, the furthest thing from his mind was a future owning and operating a food truck.
Indeed, with sheepskin in hand, Martinez headed back to Chicago, where he’d spent his first six years and where many of his extended family still lived.
He found employment with a corporate catering company that serviced major airlines and spent the next decade working in the food industry.
Like many Midwest emigrants, there came a cold December morning that made him decide to move to Arizona – specifically Ahwatukee where his uncle, Sergio Romero, had lived since 1990 and where Martinez had spent countless summers working with his uncle at Ford Motor Company.
“It was Dec. 22, 6 a.m. and I was going to work. I’m someone who hates to be late, but that cold morning my remote control wouldn’t even open my door,” he recalled.
“I tried my key and it broke off. It took me a bus and a train to get to work, and I was late. I said, ‘That’s it. I’m done with winter.’ So I moved. I actually love summer in Arizona.”
It’s a good thing he does because, with partner Adrian Felix, Martinez owns El Taco Santo gourmet food truck, serving Sonoran-style grilled tacos and quesadillas.
Even though he was often encouraged to close down during the summer, he and Felix kept the grill fired up.
And customers remain steady at their Taco Tuesday stop at 4009 E. Chandler Blvd. in Ahwatukee.
Each week, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., the black El Taco Santo prime grilled tacos food truck, with a stylized lucha libre mask in a red circular logo, settles into its space in the Firestone Tire parking lot.
And then the fun begins. Especially in the summer.
“Life in the food truck is for people who really want to do this,” said co-owner Felix, an Ahwatukee resident who earned a degree in accounting at Sonora’s Tec De Monterrey, Hermosillo campus.
”Getting things into the food truck every day with temperatures up to 110 is not easy, but it’s very satisfying when you deliver your first combo of the day and people thank you. Then it’s worth it,” he said.
Both men say even with the air conditioner running full blast in the black food truck, it is a hot job.
“Yes, there’s air conditioning but because the food truck is a small area and the hood absorbs the cooled air as well as everything else, it gets pretty hot,” admitted Felix. “But honestly, when we – or our friend Isai Zazueto – are grilling, we never think about it.”
Conversely, it was a comfortable and convivial day that started the two men, both 46, on this venture.
“We were in my backyard grilling and talking about meat – Adrian was in meat distribution and I was in catering for 15 years, and we wondered why nobody grills. Sure, there were tacos, but grilling was different so we said, hey, why don’t we?” recalled Martinez.
“We thought about opening a restaurant, but it was just so expensive. And that’s when we went with a food truck.”
The pair investigated a score of food truck availabilities throughout the Southwest, finally finding one in MacArthur, Texas.
The owner, Joe Sanchez, proved to be a wise mentor, guiding the men through the labyrinth of issues they’d face moving forward.
That labyrinth straightened just a bit last May when Gov. Doug Ducey signed the Food Truck Freedom Bill, which loosened some conflicting regional restrictions.
But there are many more.
Food truck operators, said Martinez, must be well versed in management, know how to purchase, prep and cook the food, adhere to fire department and health department codes – and be pretty adept at truck maintenance.
And then there are the hours. Their 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Taco Tuesday hours in Ahwatukee may sound plush, but that doesn’t include setup and the post-service time.
“We can’t just go put things into a walk-in cooler when we’re done. We have to empty the water and throw out the food we didn’t cook,” said Martinez, adding that he often doesn’t get home until the wee hours. “We don’t even finish up until around midnight or after.”
The men regularly service hospitals like St. Joseph’s in Phoenix and Mercy Hospital in Gilbert. Those are late nights with the truck serving from midnight until 2 a.m.
Cleanup keeps them even later.
“I’m still married because my wife Carla is awesome,” he confessed.
El Taco Santo also travels to area businesses when they ask, sometimes at short notice, like when a local corporation called when its scheduled food truck couldn’t come.
“We try not to turn down business,” said Martinez with a smile.
As of last month, the two Ahwatukee men are co-owners of another food truck – El Taco Demon – serving tacos near downtown Chandler.
Whether that will expand or even continue is an unanswered question as the pair also considers a brick-and-mortar restaurant.
“People always ask us, ‘Why don’t you start a restaurant where we can sit down and enjoy these tacos?’ It’s a consideration. It’s all about finding the right place,” said Martinez.
As it is now, the El Taco Santo food truck maintains its ardent fans, those who show up in Ahwatukee every Tuesday, regardless of the temperatures, to enjoy the tacos and salsas drawn from family recipes.
Johnny J. Byrd, an Ahwatukee resident of eight years, is one of those.
“I’ve been a super-fan of El Taco Santo food truck for over a year. From the first time I tried their tacos, I was hooked, and its rare I miss a Tuesday stopping by for some tacos, and it’s a great time to see friends and neighbors,” said Byrd, who prefers his tacos on flour tortillas but admits to “changing it up” occasionally with corn.
“I enjoy the conversation with Cesar; he’s really a kind person. And I’ve stopped by so often they put my name on the wall as employee of the month,” laughed Bird, who works for Tech Data Corporation and recently booked El Taco Santo at an event at his workplace.
Meghan Jorgensen, owner of Lavish Loaf, said she and her family has been a fan of El Taco Santo even before she set up her fresh-baked bread stand adjacent to the food truck Tuesdays.
“My family loves El Taco Santo tacos, even my kids ask for it. My 2-year-old Dominic is their No. 1 fan. He eats the tacos and quesadillas like a champ, then drinks the leftover salsa,” she said, adding:
“Their tacos are authentic, the tortillas and salsas are all homemade, and the quality stands out. And Cesar and Adrian are so friendly. It’s always service with a smile.”
Information: eltacosanto.com
