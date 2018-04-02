Dentophobia – a fear of dentists or dental procedures – is a real and treatable fear, according to the American Psychiatric Association.
So, Foothills Family Dental, marking its 24th year in the same Ahwatukee location at the northwest corner of East Chandler Boulevard and Desert Foothills Parkway, is easing the anxiety that a trip to the dentist might bring.
Meet Mia and Bella, two mini Golden Doodles owned by Dr. Anita Marra and her husband-office manager, Bob, who have lived in Ahwatukee for 26 years, raising two daughters.
A Golden Doodle is a golden retriever-poodle mix that is hypoallergenic and doesn’t shed.
The two dogs were born in September 2016, and once they turned a year old, the Marras began a lengthy process to have them registered as therapy dogs.
“Bob and I adopted the pair as puppies and worked with them on manners and appropriate behaviors with the idea of taking them into our community to volunteer as therapy dogs,” said Dr. Marra.
“After researching, we found the Alliance of Therapy Dogs organization. They help train, test, register and insure therapy dogs all over the country to go out and volunteer. So, when Bella and Mia were a year old, we started the process,” she said.
The alliance, founded in 1990, provides a testing process that starts with assuring that the owners and dogs develop a good relationship and that the canines have the right temperament for therapy work.
Then, an ATD “tester/observer” monitors the owner and dog during three visits to facilities, including two medical clinics. During these supervised visits, the T/O observes, and gives advice and guidance.
There are at least 15 tester/observers within 26 miles of Ahwatukee, including Carrol Colasardo of Mesa, the current vice president and an alliance member since 2008.
Mia and Bella were tested at Banner-University Medical Center in Phoenix in the fall of 2017. By Christmas, they were done after a veterinarian certified their fecal exams for the last year were negative and that they were up to date on all vaccines, including rabies.
“Once accepted, you and your therapy dogs are ready to share smiles and joy,” said Dr. Marra adding that the ATD registration and membership also provides liability insurance.
“We like to give back to our community,” said Dr. Marra, who has been in practice for 31 years. “We started talking about having our dogs interact with our patients, and said, ‘Why not bring them to the office?’”
“In January, the Alliance of Therapy Dogs made an additional insurance policy available to its members that allows us to take our trained therapy dogs to work,” she added.
Dr. Marra had seen the benefits of therapy dogs with children and adults, and felt it would be beneficial to her dental patients as well.
Now, her patients have the option to invite Bella or Mia to join them during their dental procedures.
“I’ve been overwhelmed by the response of our patients to our dogs. Both anxious patients and those without dental anxiety are requesting them. Many patients have even bonded with Bella or Mia to the point where they request a specific dog for their next appointment,” she said.
“It’s well documented that animals can provide comfort and decrease anxiety, and we are thrilled to be able to have them available both for our patients and the community at large,” she added. “If someone wants a dog, we bring them out. People love it, even those people who don’t usually like dogs. Our patients have really responded to them.”
Krista Dearing, a 15-year Ahwatukee resident, said she recently was going through several procedures and opted to have either 20-pound Bella or 17-pound Mia on her lap as she lay in the dental chair.
“It mitigates the nervousness,” she confessed. “Frankly, I dislike going to the dentist, so it’s been perfect. I’m almost 60 so there’s always something that needs done and I like that they bring out the little helpers.”
She added she has been a patient of Foothills Family Dental “not only because they have therapy dogs but because she and her husband are like family, and she’s extremely good at what she does.”
Ahwatukee resident Carol Rollins concurred, saying Dr. Marra tries “to make the patient as comfortable as possible.”
“Oh my gosh, the dogs,” she said. “They’re just fabulous. They’re so comforting. I think when you’re nervous, they kind of take your mind off what you’re having done.”
Rollins confided that her adult daughter Carly “is the biggest baby going when it comes to going to the dentist, and she loves the dogs.”
The Marras take the dogs elsewhere to provide pet therapy.
“Rather than traveling to downtown hospital sites, we’re reaching out to our community,” she said. “We’re interested in volunteering with our dogs in schools, senior facilities, care centers, libraries, anywhere, really, where we could provide comfort.”
“We like to give back to our community,” said Dr. Marra, who’s been in practice 31 years. “We opened Foothills Family Dental 24 years ago and Ahwatukee is an amazing place, and we’re very blessed to call it home.”
Information: 480-460-0484.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.