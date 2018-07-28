When a new associate dentist joined longtime Ahwatukee Dr. Harvey Arnce’s Ironwood Dental Center last month, his other relatively new associate thought she looked familiar.
“Do I know you?” Dr. Sadaf Assadi recalled asking.
The newcomer, Dr. Jessica Teiman, wondered the same thing.
And it didn’t take either freshly minted dentists to realize that in the big world of dentistry, it’s a small world after all – especially in Ahwatukee.
It turns out they did know each other – though not very well at the time: Both women attended Mountain Pointe High School about the same time. Assadi was one year ahead, graduating in 2009; Teiman picked up her diploma the following year.
And though their paths to Arnce’s office at 15425 S. 41st Place followed very different paths, Assadi and Teiman now work together in a full-service dental center that’s been an Ahwatukee staple for 20 years.
For Arnce, their arrival presents an opportunity to achieve two goals – grow his practice and give him more time to go fishing.
And for Assadi and Teiman, it represents an opportunity to start putting into practice the studies that took nearly a decade to complete.
After graduating from Mountain Pointe, Assadi studied for a year at ASU before moving to Oregon, where she completed her undergraduate and dental studies at the University of Portland.
After that, she literally started pounding the pavement to put those studies to use.
“I had just moved back here and I didn’t have any dental connections,” Assadi recalled. “So apart from looking online, I had this radius around here and literally for two weeks straight printed my resume and drove to every office I could find and handed in my resume.”
Teiman’s path was a bit more direct – partly because her mom has been a longtime patient at Ironwood Dental.
After getting her bachelor’s degree at the University of Arizona, she completed her dental studies at Midwestern University.
Before graduating in May, she had visted Arnce during winter break.
“I told him, ‘Maybe you have some recommendations.’ And he was like, ‘I got a chair for you right here,’” she said.
Teiman was delighted, partly because she, like Assadi, live practically in walking distance from work, and partly because he already has a strong practice.
“He’s got people that were here when they were kids and they bring their kids here,” Teiman said.
Dentistry has been a longtime dream for both women.
Assadi was inspired by the orthodontist who worked on her when she got braces as an eighth-grader.
“I really liked him,” she recalled. “I liked his approach with patients and how he just made the experience so different from other dentists. He just kind of opened up my eyes.”
Teiman was inspired by how hard her parents work on their T-shirt store in Mesa.
“I grew up watching how hard they work and they have provided so much stuff, but I didn’t want to be doing the same thing they did. I’ve always been kind of science inclined.”
Besides, even though she didn’t live far from Ironwood Dental Center, where her mother had been a patient “for years,” Teiman’s father had her drive down to Tucson, where his cousin is a dentist.
That’s all changed since her name went on the front window at Arnce’s practice.
“The air conditioning at my house went out last week, so my husband and I were living with my parents for a few days, and anytime one of the neighbors would walk by, my dad would be like, ‘Hey, come see my daughter,’” Teiman said.
As with any dentist, making those kinds of connections are important in building a practice, Assadi and Teiman said – even though the business side of dentistry is barely address in school.
“There’s so much to cover on the clinical side of things,” Teiman said. “So, of course, we tell the neighbors, and then friends, from high school that I’m working here.”
School can be a help – but often grads have to be prepared to relocate.
“All of the corporate dental chains spend lots and lots of money to do these big dinners to try and recruit grads,” explained Teiman, whose dental graduate class had about 170 members. Assadi’s was about half that.
Teiman also had the advantage of being active in student dental groups. She was president of the Academy of General Dentistry and a board member of the American Student Dental Association.
“I got to know a lot of dentists in Arizona through that because I spend a lot of time working with them,” she said. “That was always kind of important to me in school. I knew I was going to stay here. My family’s here. My husband’s family’s here. It was important to get to know the dentists in my community.”
Although she decided to return to Arizona because her family was here, Assadi said it was difficult to hook up with a practice. “My school wasn’t here so I couldn’t use my school for connections,” she said. “I didn’t know any dentists here. It was extremely difficult. I mean, there I was for two weeks going door to door.
Now that they’re settling in with Arnce – Assadi works there one day a week and is with another practice in Mesa the rest of the time – both women are enjoying the joys of the profession they worked so hard to get into.
“It’s a lot of schooling, but as a general dentist, every day looks different because you never know what kind of patients the day will bring,” Teiman said. “You’re going to do a root canal one day. You might do an extraction, some fillings, root canals. This is more fun.”
And they never know who they might run into from the neighborhood – or their high school days.
Though no former classmates have walked in yet, Assadi did work on one’s mom.
“I saw the last name and I just thought, ‘What are the chances that this, you know, they’re related and I just asked if she had a son who named that and she said, yes. That’s the nice thing about working in a place like Ahwatukee.”
Information: ironwooddentalcenter.com. 480-704-0701.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.