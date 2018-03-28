As far as owner Lloyd Melton is concerned, it should be only a matter of a few weeks at most before Biscuits restaurant reopens at Club West.
County health inspectors abruptly ordered the restaurant closed two weeks ago because Melton had not obtained their approval for using a portable tank to supply water to the establishment after the Phoenix Water Services Department turned off the tap to the course because owner Richard Breuninger owed $200,000 in delinquent bills.
“I got caught in the middle of all this,” he said, referring to the city’s action.
Melton told AFN last week that Breuninger has signed over the clubhouse to him and all he’s waiting for is the city to put the meter for water to his restaurant in his name. “All the utilities will be in my name,” he said, although he would not be responsible for paying the water bill for the course.
Inspectors for the Maricopa County Environmental Health Services Division shut down Biscuits for violating code requirements that require eateries to obtain water from an approved source and that forbid “hauled or transported water for continuity of the supply” except in an emergency declared by the department.
“Maricopa County policy requires suspension of the operating permit of businesses with serious conditions constituting an imminent public health threat,” a notice stated.
“I was bringing in pure drinking water,” he said. “I told him that I had paid my bill, but he said I couldn’t stay open.”
Melton said the shutdown came a costly surprise – especially because “I paid my water bill” even though the meter was in the name of Inter Tribal Golf Association.
“I was shocked,” he said.
Open only since late November, Biscuits quickly achieved considerable popularity at Club West, attracting standing-room-only crowds all weekend.
“I had three parties scheduled, too,” Melton added, including one for 80 people.
“People love it,” he said of his restaurant. “I’ve known a lot of those people a long time because they came to my other Biscuits on Elliot Road.”
Melton said he continues to keep his 17 employees on the payroll, partly because they’ve been trained but also because “my employees are like family to me.”
He said the lawsuit filed by investor William Day against Breuninger over the Club West Golf Course’s financial status doesn’t reflect all the details his arrangement.
Day said Breuninger told him that Melton would be paying $10,000 a month over a three-year lease and that instead Biscuits paid a flat $100,000.
But Melton said that in return for spending more than $20,000 to equip the restaurant and the kitchen, Breuninger gave him a free year’s rent.
“They told me they needed money so I loaned them $100,000,” he said.
Melton said he filed paperwork on March 16 to have the meter put in his name and that he’s just waiting for the change to be approved.
