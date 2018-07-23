When Jamie Fitzgerald was growing up in Gilbert, her family’s first course of treatment was acupuncture.
“The acupuncturist would ask me how I was doing physically, mentally and emotionally,” Fitzgerald said. “When I finally did go to a regular doctor and I was telling him how stressed I was, he didn’t care at all.”
It made such an impression Fitzgerald that she studied Chinese medicine and subsequently opened Desert Sage Wellness Center at 16815 S. Desert Foothills Parkway in Ahwatukee.
“We are a collaboration of independent wellness professionals who practice in the same place,” she said. “We offer our patients a wholistic picture. We have an acupuncturist, fascial stretch therapist and a therapeutic massage therapist. It’s such a wonderful setup.”
With all those practitioners under one roof, it’s easy for patients to have the type of care they need, with all of them working together.
Fitzgerald is a locally and nationally accredited practitioner of Chinese medicine, as well as a member of the Arizona State Acupuncture board and a continuing education provider for the National Certification Commission for Acupuncture & Herbal Medicine.
Seventeen years ago, she earned her master’s in the Mikao Usui Lineage of the Japanese healing method Reiki.
While practicing Reiki, she attended ASU to study psychology, anthropology and religion. After her undergraduate studies, she began at the Southwest Institute for the Healing Arts, becoming certified as a master massage therapist and natural aesthetician.
The Chandler resident then studied acupressure as an additional massage modality and earned a master’s degree of science in traditional Chinese medicine from Five Branches University in Santa Cruz, California. She did her internship at Zhejiang Medical University in China.
Fitzgerald said acupuncture works for a variety of issues, including cardiac issues, infertility and insomnia. She does addiction work as well.
“There’s so much research out there about how we can help with withdrawal of opioids and decrease the medication someone would have to take,” she said.
“I’m very concerned about the opioid crisis in Arizona. Acupuncture is a great addition to fighting this epidemic. Two people a day die from opioid overdoses. What’s interesting is most of the overdoses are from adults between 45 and 54. They’re not rebellious teenagers. There is still a problem among youths, though.”
It’s easy to become addicted to opioids, she said, and there isn’t an easy way to ease off the medication.
“Your brain starts to tell you it needs this medication and you would be miserable if you don’t have it,” Fitzgerald said. “Acupuncture stops that, and hushes that voice.”
“I’ve had such an influx of doctors sending me their patients,” she said. “Acupuncture actually works. The amazing thing is it has such low side effects and it’s so cost effective. Therefore, it’s not necessarily a good thing to treat every symptom or disorder with a sledgehammer with all these side effects.
“Start with something a little easier. The sledgehammer can be used later. Acupuncture is a safe, pretty pain-free way of treating many disorders.”
Fitzgerald’s prices are $130 for the initial visit, which includes a half-hour consultation with a one-hour treatment. Follow-up visits are $80 an hour.
During those sessions, she utilizes whichever Chinese medicine modality will be best for the patient’s condition – acupuncture, herbal medicine, nutritional coaching or massage, for example.
Information: desertsagewellness.com or 480-648-6998.
