Young Entrepreneurs Academy students win over investors

Thanks to the generosity of some area businesspeople, six young people with dreams of becoming entrepreneurs are getting help to launch their fledgling businesses.
Members of the volunteer investors panel last week met to hear pitches from – and give some money to – the students who are part of the Young Entrepreneurs Academy, or YEA!, sponsored by the Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce and its foundation.
The young entrepreneurs – two of whom are not yet in high school – have been meeting weekly under the direction of Pamela Manwaring to learn the ins and outs of starting and running a business.
One of them, Corona del Sol High School sophomore Emily Ward, so impressed the panel with her idea for a sports bag that smells good and eliminates odors that she was selected to go to Rochester, New York, and compete with nominees from other YEA! programs across the country for $30,000 in scholarships and business-related prizes.
The investors panel also doubled the investment she was seeking for her company, which she calls BAZ.
Other students include:
Max Marshall, a fifth-grader at Kyrene de la Sierra, represented his company Drone Vue, aerial drone photography and video services. Max already is working with realtors as his first customers.
James Yeretzian, a sixth-grader at Altadena Middle School, represented his company Comfy Vue, a hands-free mobile viewing device holder with a neck pillow. James was offered a job in business development from an investor.
Kaitlyn Tetreault, a seventh-grader at Akimel A-al Middle School, represented her company Zigns, American Sign Language for babies and their families. Kaitlyn has successfully partnered with Whiz Kids as her site location and began teaching classes in March.
Najma Davis, a junior at Brightmont Academy represented her company, Just Bead It, a jewelry-making-party service that comes to the customer. Najma is booking her first parties this month.
Leah Kewenvoyouma, a senior at Marcos de Niza High School, represented her company Eazee Print, bookmark notepads featuring her signature art. Leah made her first sales last month and received an offer from one of the investors to feature her work at art studio Unexpected in Central Phoenix.
Each student had five minutes to make a pitch to a panel that included representatives from Two Men and a Truck, Epic Produce, bioXcellerator, Dance Studio 111 and Realtime Senior Living.
“It is truly inspirational to watch our future leaders put their learning into action as they launch their own, real businesses and pitch their business plans to the region’s top executive leaders,” said Christie Ellis, chair of the Ahwatukee Chamber Community Foundation Board of Directors. “We are so proud of each and every student.”
YEA!, founded and headquartered in Rochester, offers programs in over 110 communities across the United States, and the Ahwatukee-based program is the only one of its kind in the East Valley.
The YEA! program spans 30 weeks of an academic year. Students work closely with business leaders, community leaders and educators to guide them as they learn to transform ideas into real, tangible companies that create economic and social value.
The nonprofit academy teaches middle and high school students how to start and run their own businesses. Students develop business ideas, write business plans, conduct market research, pitch their plans to a panel of investors for startup funds, and launch and run their own fully formed companies and social movements.
“The project-based program empowers students to take charge of their futures,” Manwaring said.
Founded in 2004 at the University of Rochester with support from the Kauffman Foundation, YEA! today serves thousands of students nationwide. In 2011, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation became a national sponsor and partner of the academy to help celebrate the spirit of enterprise among today’s youth and tomorrow’s future leaders.
In 2011, the Ahwatukee Chamber established the nonprofit Ahwatukee Chamber Community Foundation as an additional component focusing on civic, social and educational programs and projects for the community.
It provides the community with activities and events encompassing a wide area of interest with the goal to make the lives of the residents of Ahwatukee well rounded.
These broad-based activities are intended to assist in the areas of community interest and may include training and educating the public on matters of finance and business, science and technology, as well as area economic planning and development.
