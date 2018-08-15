The Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce will honor five businesses and community leaders Friday at its annual Day of Champions Breakfast.
Besides honoring the small and large business of the year, the chamber will also pay tribute to a nonprofit and a community champion and educational mentor of the year.
Here is a rundown of the nominees.
Small Business of the Year
Nick’s Computer Guys. Located at 16002 S. 7th Drive in Ahwatukee and owned by Nick Knight, who also chairs the Chamber’s public policy committee, the company provides office network installs, server and network management and security, malware removal, individual computer repair on both Macs and Windows products.
Life Made to Order Financial Phoenix. Located at 4435 E. Chandler Blvd., Ahwatukee and owned by Trudi Keyser, LMTO specializes in financial education and offers networking and a workshop for women called Wine, Women & Wealth. It works with clients to set up tax-free retirements and living benefits to protect their income and retirement money.
Horizon Chiropractic Center. Located at 4425 E. Agave Road, Ahwatukee, and owned by Dr. Cameron Call, Horizon specializes in restoring nervous system function “to help others find hope and resolution instead of temporary relief from their health problems. It specializes in helping people suffering from fibromyalgia, chronic migraine headaches, sciatica and people across the entire autism spectrum.
Bear 2 Protection. Located at 11011 S. 48th St., Ahwatukee, Bear 2 installs and sells security alarm products, including surveillance cameras, for both residences and commercial establishments. “We are heavily invested in our Ahwatukee community,” owner Alan Bertout said. “We stay on top of all the latest new technology to meet all our customers’ safety and satisfaction.”
Office Evolution. Located at 4435 E. Chandler Blvd., Ahwatukee, and owned by Kyle Timmons, Office Evolution provides executive, virtual and coworking spaces and services for small and growing businesses. Its services include providing professional mailing addresses, meeting spaces, dedicated offices and a live virtual receptionist.
Von Hanson’s Meats of AZ. Located at 2390 N. Alma School Road, Chandler, Von Hansen’s Meats has earned a reputation for its quality meat and poultry. It specializes in homemade jerky and processes a wide variety of game brought in by area hunters. It also has a wide variety of barbecue sauces and flavored woods as well as raw and smoked dog bones and dog food.
Family Legacy Wealth Management. Located at 10429 S. 51st St., Ahwatukee, Family Legacy Wealth Management is owned by Matthew Tarini and provides investment products and services. “I handle all customer services, thus maintaining total control in a very heavily regulated business,” he said. “I have two finance degrees,” he added.
S.T.A.R. Concepts. Located at 137 E. Elliot Road, Gilbert, owner Sandra Aguilera uses her long career in law enforcement to train families in safety. She has classes geared for kids ages 5 to 17 on how to combat bullying and cyberbullying and conducts self-defense classes for girls to protect against sex traffickers.
Mass Mutual Greater Phoenix. Located in Tempe, Mass Mutual provides services and products for life insurance, retirement, disability income and long-term care insurance.
South Mountain Window Cleaning. Located at 11010 S. 51st St., Ahwatukee, South Mountain Window Cleaning offers window cleaning, pressure washing and Christmas light installation. Brothers Thomas and Jeremiah Green started the company last year and have built their businesses through referral and networking groups and a heavy utilization of social media.
Business of the Year
Wells Fargo Bank. Located at 3949 E. Chandler Blvd., Ahwatukee, Wels Fargo is a diversified, community-based provider of financial services.
Bell Mortgage. Located at 4435 E. Chandler Blvd., Ahwatukee, Bell Mortgage was founded in 1880 and moved into the Phoenix market in 1997. It offers FHA and VA home loans as well as conventional, construction and rehab loans as well as refinancing and down payment assistance programs.
Silverado Management Inc. Located at 1345 E. Chandler Blvd., Ahwatukee, Silverado is a real estate holding company that manages residential and commercial properties.
Dignity Health Urgent Care. Located at 4545 E. Chandler Blvd. Dignity Health Urgent Care employs a team of physicians, physician assistants, nurses and radiologists.
Nonprofit of the Year
Festival of Lights. For 23 years, this group of volunteers has been responsible for maintaining the Christmas display of a million lights along Chandler Boulevard. It also is responsible for the kickoff party the Saturday after Thanksgiving and the beer- and wine- tasting festival, which is being moved back to the Foothills Golf Club next year.
American Legion Post 64. The only service organization for veterans in Ahwatukee, American Legion Post 64 mentors young people, helps military veterans and promotes patriotism through a variety of programs. It also sponsors an educational program on the history of the American flag and conducts the flag disposal ceremony annually on Flag Day.
Community Champion of the Year
Dee Gordon of Sundance Spa & Salon has been with Corpus Christi Church in Ahwatukee for many years, making flower arrangements, organizing and serving dinners and luncheons and participating in a leadership role in many other church events. She is also active in the Ahwatukee Republican Women, knits blankets for newborns, and works with the Kyrene Foundation to raises money for needy kids’ school supplies, meals and clothing.
Andrew Hayes of Mass Mutual of Greater Phoenix coaches numerous teams of young people 8-18 at the Ahwatukee YMCA. A Chamber ambassador, he is active in Feed My Starving Children, St. Mary’s Food Bank and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital fund-raising events.
Paul Maryniak of the Ahwatukee Foothills News is the executive editor.
Educational Mentor of the Year
Liz O’Neall, owner with her husband of AZ Property Inspections, is an instructor in the Chamber’s Young Entrepreneurs Academy, which teaches middle and high school students the ins and outs of starting and running a business. “I engage them by telling stories of success and failures and how those failures were overcome and lessons learned,” she said.
Cheryl Greene. She is principal of Kyrene de la Esperanza Elementary School. She said she leads by example, “aligning my actions to the core values of the school” as well as her own personal values. Under her leadership, Esperanza was named an Arizona Educational Foundation School of Excellence last year – the second time the school has earned that recognition.
Darcy DiCosmo. She has been the principal of Kyrene de los Cerritos Elementary School for the past 11 years and said, “I believe one of my most important roles is to provide opportunities to others to discover their own leadership strengths” She is a certified consultant of Franklin-Covey and teaches the “Seven Habits of Highly Effective People” around the country.
Chris Hanson. Chris Hanson is the physical education teacher at Kyrene Akimel A-al Middle School as well as the cross country and track and field coach at Desert Vista High School. He also belongs to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and said he tries to create a culture “that impresses upon (students and staff) that putting others first…is what gives us true fulfillment.”
