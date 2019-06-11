Lifetime Eye Care
The focus is on great service and individualized care at Lifetime Eye Care, a perennial winner in this category.
“We try to give personal, caring service to everybody,” said Dr. Murray S. Pratt, O.D., who took over the practice in 2012. “Each person needs something a little different, so we don’t expect to do the exact same exam or treatment for every person.”
In addition to providing routine exams and lenses and frames, Pratt and colleague Dr. A. Kash Sullenger, O.D., have extensive training and experience at identifying and managing more serious vision problems, such as glaucoma and macular degeneration. They also
co-manage and refer patients for cataract surgery, LASIK and other procedures.
