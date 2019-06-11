Spooner Physical Therapy
16611 S. 40th St., Suite 130 • 480-706-1199 • spoonerpt.com
Spooner Physical Therapy’s staff is driven by their core purpose of helping people achieve health through movement. Helping a patient negotiate stairs after a stroke is just as important as getting a high school athlete back in the game.
“We are going to get them back to doing what they know and love, whether that’s picking up a grandchild, gardening or participating in sports,” said CEO Tim Spooner.
Ahwatukee clinic director Anthony Celio says what really sets Spooner apart is the high degree of specialization each patient receives. Therapists possess unique skills to treat various populations, from Women’s Health to Hand Therapy to Sports Injury Rehab and Rehab for Parkinson’s.
Take advantage of a complimentary screen to learn how Spooner can be part of your team for injury prevention and enhancing your overall performance.
