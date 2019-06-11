Dr. Diane Matsumoto/TLC Pediatrics
16611 S. 40th St., Suite 160 • 480-940-8527 • tlcpedsaz.com
At TLC Pediatrics, Ahwatukee parents not only have their kids seen by great moms and great doctors, it’s also the kind of practice that other medical specialists take their kids to.
After her studies at Washington University Medical School, Dr. Matsumoto encountered every complex medical need you can imagine at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. She spent eight years as a senior partner in a large practice in Phoenix, dreaming of striking out on her own and providing care in a more intimate setting.
Along with Drs. Noelle Miller and Khristina Ramirez and new nurse practitioner Susan Park, Matsumoto handles sick and well visits (with separate lobbies for each) and ensures that kids with special needs, such as asthma, allergies and ADHD, feel right at home, too.
