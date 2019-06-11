Dr. Cameron Call/Horizon Chiropractic Center
4425 E. Agave Road, Suite 104 • 602-753-7782 • drcameroncall.com
Dr. Cameron Call specializes in upper-cervical chiropractic care, which concentrates on optimizing the first two bones in the neck. But what he really specializes in is giving hope and pain-free lives to people who have been told they “are just going to have to learn to live with it.”
“I don’t snap, crackle and pop,” he said. “I don’t think you should have to go to the chiropractor forever. Our bodies are designed to heal.”
Dr. Call said the brain stem is the body’s control center, and his treatments are effective for migraines, fatigue, fibromyalgia, pain, psoriatic arthritis, plantar fasciitis and even depression and anxiety.
