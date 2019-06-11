Sarah Neumann, Ahwatukee Skin & Laser
4425 E. Agave Road, Bldg. #9, Ste. #148 • 480-704-7546 ahwatukeeskincare.com
In the first few years of her dermatology career, Sarah Neumann, MSN, PA-C, worked at a large group practice. She felt some important details were getting lost when it came to patient care.
At Ahwatukee Skin & Laser, she and her nimble team strive to put patients first and maintain a welcoming environment. “We’re known for personal care with a quality touch,” she said. “We get it done right, and we always provide service with a smile.”
The practice creates custom skin care regimens with pharmaceutical-grade, ethical skin-care products and specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of skin cancer. Esthetic programs include laser and light treatments and non-surgical ultrasound facelift technology.
