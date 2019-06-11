Team Orthodontics
4350 E. Ray Road, Bldg. 4, Suite 121 • 480-759-3333
No parent likes to hear that a child needs braces.
But Dr. Ken Danyluk, aka Dr. D, and his team in Ahwatukee are determined to turn that initial feeling of anxiety into serenity.
“In this practice,” he said, “we work really hard to make sure we have a place where people feel comfortable and have a phenomenal experience. Patients often tell me that you made it feel about us. That’s what we’re after.”
All phone and paperwork operations occur in the back. Patients are greeted by experienced caregivers in a welcoming waiting room. Information about lingual (hidden) braces and other types of braces are clearly explained. The practice also offers accelerated treatment, which involves a combination of minor surgery and high technology that encourages teeth to move more quickly.
