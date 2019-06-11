Mountain Park Senior Living
4475 E. Knox Road • 480-893-1200
Mountain Park Senior Living has been a haven for Ahwatukee retirees for more than 25 years and has been the winner in this category since 2013.
Residents in independent and assisted living enjoy mountain views and breathtaking sunsets from their pet-friendly studios and apartments. They’re also pampered with chef-prepared meals and upscale amenities such as a theater, heated pool, salon and day spa.
Residents can sample a wide variety of classes and activities onsite, plus take excursions to nearby Foothills Towne Center, The Shops at Casa Paloma, casinos and other cultural activities.
When necessary, residents can easily move into transitional memory care and full memory care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.