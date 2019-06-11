Dr. Janet Euzarraga,
Cosmetic & Family Dentistry
4206 E. Chandler Blvd., Suite 20 • 480-494-2435 • drefamilydental.com
After an altercation with a softball at age 10, Dr. Janet Euzarraga, DDS, had to make an unexpected trip to the dentist. The visit went so well that she told herself and everyone who would listen that she was going to be a dentist.
Not surprisingly, Euzarraga – or Dr. E as her patients affectionately call her – brings a level of concern and empathy that isn’t often found in a dental office. A native of the northern suburbs of Chicago, Dr. E said it’s her goal to offer patients honest recommendations and clear information so they can make educated decisions.
Her practice offers general dental care and periodontal therapy. Patients with gaps, chips, discolored or misshapen teeth can work with Dr. E to create a beautiful, custom-made smile.
