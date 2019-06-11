Jamie Fitzgerald, Healing Point
16815 S. Desert Hills Pkwy., Suite 119 • 480-648-6998
Jamie Fitzgerald began her journey in whole-body medicine 18 years ago by training and practicing the Japanese healing art of Reiki. She earned a master’s degree in traditional Chinese medicine from Five Branches University in Santa Cruz, Calif., and interned at the prestigious Zhejiang Medical University in China.
Healing Point - a calm, non-intrusive environment - always takes a holistic view of a patient’s symptoms and recommends combinations of Chinese massage, acupuncture, dietetics and herbal medicine to get patients back on the path to mental and physical well-being.
Fitzgerald said that patients often have layers of health issues and complications that make it essential to invest time and attention for each client.
