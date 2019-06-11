Sarah Neumann, Ahwatukee Skin & Laser
4425 E. Agave Road, Bldg. 9, Suite 148 • 480-704-7546 ahwatukeeskincare.com
While on a medical mission in Belize some years ago, Sarah Neumann found herself needing and wanting more training than her Registered Dietitian’s license was giving her.
The Wisconsin native returned to the states and moved to Arizona to pursue a Master’s of Medical Science in Physician Assistant Studies at Midwestern University.
Thirteen years ago, she established Ahwatukee Skin & Laser, which takes a team-oriented approach to skin cancer surveillance and treatment, acne, psoriasis, rosacea and other conditions.
“We all work together to make sure the delivery of care is flawless,” she said.
