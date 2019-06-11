Carrie Klosowski, Ahwatukee Skin & Laser
4425 E. Agave Road, Bldg. 9, Suite 148 • 480-704-7546
As a Licensed Medical Esthetician and Laser Technician, Carrie Klosowski has a gift for explaining the technical side of skin care to her patients while also providing a relaxing, spa-like experience.
Like many skin-care specialists, she struggled with skin problems herself, which helps her understand what her clients are going through.
A Minnesota transplant, Klosowski and her colleagues at Ahwatukee Skin & Laser avoid one-size-fits-all solutions and develop tailored treatment plans to best suit individual needs. The clinic offers Harmony laser and light treatments for patients with skin redness, brown spots or uneven skin tone, and Ultratherapy, an FDA-approved non-surgical facelift technology based on ultrasound.
