Angel Nails & Spa
4206 E. Chandler Blvd., Suite 26 • 480-598-8870
Whether you’re looking for a glam gel-polish manicure or a spa-worthy pedicure - or a combination - you’ll find Angel Nails & Spa to be a comfortable and friendly experience.
Technicians are licensed, extensively trained and are sticklers for maintaining meticulous sanitary standards. The salon is equipped with state-of-the-art spa chairs and whirlpool baths that gently exfoliate and soften skin.
Pedicure packages range from $25 to $55 and manicures range from $28 to $50. Angel Nails also offers a buffet of artificial nails and waxing services. The spa welcomes children under 9 for discounted prices on mani-pedis, too.
