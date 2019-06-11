Gentleman Joe’s
4940 E. Ray Road • 480-705-9031
Gentleman Joe’s taps into the trend of providing old-time services, such as hot-towel razor shaves, neck shaves, shoe shines and neck-and-shoulder massages. But it’s not your grandfather’s barbershop, either, where one or two styles fit all.
Stylists here are well-versed in all the latest techniques, including fades, razor fades, razor cuts and beard and moustache trims. The traditional haircut runs $21, while a precision cut, fade, flat top or scissor cut costs $23.
Feeling a little stressed out? Drop in for the gentleman’s shave and lemon cream facial. Each chair gets a small TV monitor. The comfortable waiting area has a refrigerator stocked with water and other complimentary soft drinks.
