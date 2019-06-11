Ahwatukee Foothills Family YMCA
1030 E. Liberty Lane • 480-759-6762 • valleyymca.org/ahwautkee
Foothills YMCA is a great place to work out and a great place to hang out whether you’re a young professional, an active senior or a parent with toddlers or teens. In addition to the full array of state-of-the-art exercise machines, the Y features a large swimming pool, a full basketball gym and a wide variety of group fitness classes for kids through senior citizens. Many parents take advantage of the monthly Parent’s Night Out (third Saturdays), when moms and dads can focus on their own fitness goals, or use the time to work or study. The Y OPAS program is dedicated to helping Ahwatukee seniors stay healthy and live independently at home.
