Massage Envy
4722 E. Ray Road, Suites 22 and 24 • 480-759-3689 • massageenvy.com
It’s a tough world out there. You’re sitting in a car. You’re sitting in an office chair. You’re experiencing various other slings and arrows of East Valley life. Massage Envy clients push back with regular monthly massages as well as skin care and stretch programs.
That’s easy to do with a membership, which entitles clients to lower rates for monthly wellness sessions and discounts for additional appointments. Members like that unused sessions accrue from month to month and that their memberships go wherever they go.
Owners Jon and Bonnie Brovitz got in early on the chain’s growth in 2003 and now have 13 massage and facial clinics in Arizona. The key is individualized treatment, said Bonnie.
“Each massage is different and really tailored to help clients with whatever is troubling them at the time,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.