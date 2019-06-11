Craig Downie, Hub Fitness
4425 E. Agave Road, Suite 110 • 480-961-5411 • thehubfitness.com
With Craig Downie pushing you, you’ll reach fitness levels you never thought were possible. But this certified CrossFit trainer also says it’s just as important to enjoy rest days.
“Having fun and enjoying life is key to a great a balance,” he said.
Downie believes that everyone is capable of leading a healthy and fit life, and he and his staff at HUB Fitness are just as excited helping couch potatoes lose a few pounds as they are about taking elite athletes to the next level.
Since opening in 2013, Downie and staff have developed a close-knit community of fitness enthusiasts who are united and supportive in their goal of building strength, stamina and stability.
