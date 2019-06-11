Lash Out Studios
16515 S. 40th St., Suite 105 • 480-242-1738
If you’re in the market for eyelash extensions, it makes sense to go to the pros at Lash Out Studios, who also train many other Valley estheticians on how to do the job right.
Although the initial extension process can take a few hours, and requires touch-ups every few weeks, the trade off is worth it for many busy Ahwatukee women. Extensions almost instantly give them sexier and younger-looking eyes and free them from the mirror time needed to curl lashes, apply mascara and “de-clump” mascara.
Ask about a free consultation to get an idea of which style, size and volume of semi-permanent eyelash extension is right for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.