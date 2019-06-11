Ahwatukee Preschool/Mountain View Lutheran Church
11002 S. 48th St. • 480-893-2579 • ahwatukeepreschool.org
Since 1980, Ahwatukee Preschool, a mission of Mountain View Lutheran Church, has been providing loving child care and preschool classes with the gentle message that God is there for all of us.
Parents of children as young as 18 months can enroll in Noah’s Ark for half days, where they’ll learn language skills, social skills and motor skills through hands-on play and discovery. Four year olds can easily transition to preschool, held two, three or four half-days per week.
“Those first five years are so important,” said Mary Adams, who discovered the school as a mom, signed on as teacher and took over as director two years ago. “We’re very big on letting their imaginations go.”
