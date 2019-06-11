Music Maker Workshops
3233 E. Chandler Blvd., Suite 2 • 480-706-1224 • mmwaz.com
With more than 500 students, Music Maker Workshops is by far the biggest music school in Ahwatukee, but it’s the commitment to quality teaching that really sets the studio apart.
Co-owner Shelley Yakubow said the more than 30 music teachers have extensive college training at prestigious schools and performance experience.
"With many teachers for each instrument,” she said, “we can find the right teacher to meet students’ musical lesson needs. Our teachers are extremely friendly and really spend time making a connection.”
Parents, as well as adult students, appreciate that tuition is on a month-to-month basis. Summer and other seasonal camps also are great ways to test the waters.
