Dave Vitagliano
Horizon Honors Secondary School
480-659-3000 • horizonhonorssecondary.org
David Vitagliano is among those high school teachers who bring interesting life experiences to the classroom. And his eager students in psychology and American history (and their parents) can’t get enough it.
In his 27th year of teaching and seventh at Horizon Honors, Vitagliano worked as a strength and conditioning coach for Arizona State and Georgia Tech universities. He also spent intense time counseling troubled youths in in-patient hospital settings.
“I kind of came the hard way around,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed it tremendously, and there’s nothing more rewarding. I couldn’t be more honored. I love my job.”
