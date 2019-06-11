Dance Studio 111
4910 E. Chandler Blvd., Suite 111 • 480-706-6040
Owner Kimberly Lewis has been a force for dance education in Ahwatukee for more than two decades.
In addition to turning out talented, self-confident young dancers every season at Dance Studio 111, Lewis founded the Phoenix Suns dance team and produces the wildly popular Ahwatukee Foothills "Nutcracker Ballet" each year.
Lewis and her experienced team teach in four bright rooms that have spring cushioning systems and grippy Marley flooring. Each room also has large viewing windows for parents, family and friends.
Expose your budding dancer to all the latest dance styles, including ballet, pointe, lyrical, jazz, hip hop and tap.
