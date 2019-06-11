Nicole Mathot
Kyrene Akimel A-al Middle School
480-541-5800 • kyrene.org
In Nicole Mathot’s seventh- and eighth-grade pre-algebra and algebra classes, there are lots of pencils, blue composition books and old-fashioned equation solving. What she’s really doing is changing students’ minds about math.
“A lot of times,” she said, “kids just walk in defeated. When the light bulb goes off, they start believing in themselves.”
Mathot said she strives to relate problem-solving to everyday financial transactions that students will encounter as young adults.
“I tell them if you like money, you better like math,” she said.
Mathot is a “Kyrene kid,” having grown up in the school district and graduating from Corona del Sol High in 2008. She graduated from Northern Arizona in 2012 and will complete her master’s this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.