God’s Garden Preschool and Child Development Center
1401 E. Liberty Lane • 480-460-0081 • godsgarden.com
At God’s Garden, an outreach of Horizon Presbyterian Church, children ages 2 to 5 have been learning about God’s love and becoming creative and socially capable individuals since 2000.
The preschool accepts 2-year-olds into its Toddler Program. At 3, the emphasis shifts toward getting kids ready for kindergarten. School days are short, three to five hours, but there are no naps or downtime.
“Children learn when they’re engaged,” said director Michelle Rhodes, Ph.D.
Teachers create their own curriculum but Bible stories and teachings are often used to support concepts. The school’s fun annual Transportation Day event in February has become quite the community attraction over the years, attended by as many as 4,000 families.
